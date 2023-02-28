Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,280 in the last 365 days.

Barrasso Calls for Briefing on Department of Energy Lab Leak Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), sent a letter to Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm regarding reports that DOE has determined the COVID pandemic began from a lab leak in China. 

In the letter, Barrasso notes that “key members of Congress” have reportedly reviewed this DOE document. He asks that DOE provide a classified briefing for all members Congress, as well as provide the “new intelligence” that serves as the basis for this determination.

Read the full letter here and below. 

Dear Secretary Granholm, 

I write to request that the Department of Energy (Department) provides expedited answers to questions regarding the Department’s release of an intelligence report concluding a lab leak was the most likely origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Wall Street Journal reported “key members of Congress” were given this report. However, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, a committee of jurisdiction on this sensitive matter, I was never provided this report nor informed of its conclusions. This is inexcusable. 

Accordingly, I am requesting the Department immediately schedule a classified briefing to provide all members of Congress information pertaining to this report, as well as provide the “new intelligence” that serves as the basis for the Department’s new lab leak determination. 

Given the critical nature of the Department’s report, I request answers to the attached questions be provided no later than March 7, 2023. Additionally, I request that the Department provides its classified briefing to members of Congress no later than March 8, 2023.

 

###

You just read:

Barrasso Calls for Briefing on Department of Energy Lab Leak Report

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more