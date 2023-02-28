Barrasso Calls for Briefing on Department of Energy Lab Leak Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), sent a letter to Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm regarding reports that DOE has determined the COVID pandemic began from a lab leak in China.

In the letter, Barrasso notes that “key members of Congress” have reportedly reviewed this DOE document. He asks that DOE provide a classified briefing for all members Congress, as well as provide the “new intelligence” that serves as the basis for this determination.

Dear Secretary Granholm,

I write to request that the Department of Energy (Department) provides expedited answers to questions regarding the Department’s release of an intelligence report concluding a lab leak was the most likely origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported “key members of Congress” were given this report. However, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, a committee of jurisdiction on this sensitive matter, I was never provided this report nor informed of its conclusions. This is inexcusable.

Accordingly, I am requesting the Department immediately schedule a classified briefing to provide all members of Congress information pertaining to this report, as well as provide the “new intelligence” that serves as the basis for the Department’s new lab leak determination.

Given the critical nature of the Department’s report, I request answers to the attached questions be provided no later than March 7, 2023. Additionally, I request that the Department provides its classified briefing to members of Congress no later than March 8, 2023.

