Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Millions for Clean Water Investments in Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) announced the award of $11.3 million by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure in Delaware.

Nearly half of the funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities in Delaware invest in water infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs in the First State. This funding comes from the historic water investments made under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester helped author and pass into law.

“Every Delawarean—no matter their zip code—deserves access to clean water,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. ”Thanks to our historic investments secured as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Delaware is receiving more than $11,000,000 to upgrade our wastewater systems, create good-paying jobs, and enhance the health and well-being of families in our state. Importantly, this robust funding will benefit those communities with the greatest need, helping ensure that clean water is a reality for more Delawareans.

“These crucial funds from President Biden’s EPA will help ensure all Delawareans have access to clean water and healthy waterways, including communities in our state that have too often been neglected,” said Senator Coons. “Climate-resilient stormwater and wastewater infrastructure will create public health, environmental justice, and economic benefits – just one more way the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making a difference in the First State.”

“Since coming to Congress, one of my primary commitments has been ensuring the Delawareans have access to clean drinking water up and down our state. We know that one of the best tools we have at our disposal is the Clean Water State Revolving Fund,” said Representative Blunt Rochester. “It was among the many reasons I was so proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as today we announce over $11 million coming to Delaware to help deliver safe and clean water to our communities. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to deliver on the promise of these monumental pieces of legislation.”

