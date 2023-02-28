Visit Mesa Launches Partnership with Wheel The World, A Travel-Planning Service for Visitors of All Abilities
New Program Allows Travelers to Book Experiences in Mesa, AZ That Match Their Accessibility Needs
Our unique collaboration is focused on providing everyone with the opportunity to visit the wonders of Mesa in the easiest way possible.”MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Visit Mesa’s on-going mission to ensure Mesa, Ariz. is regarded as one of the nation’s most accessible travel destinations, they have partnered with Wheel the World, a program designed to provide travelers with advanced information on accessible experiences in Mesa and connect them with suggested itineraries based on their personal requirements. This free service is available to all visitors and can be accessed through AccessibleMesa.com and WheeltheWorld.com
— Camilo Navarro
Wheel the World is an online marketplace for visitors with disabilities to travel and experience the world in a way best suited for them. Through Wheel the World’s website, visitors can create a personalized profile allowing Wheel the World to recommend accommodations and activities in Mesa that are compatible with their travel aspirations and personal needs. The program allows visitors to book hotels and tours and provides reliable accessibility information in advance to ensure that their upcoming travels to Mesa are enjoyable. Specialized customer support is also available for online users.
"We're excited to announce a new partnership between Visit Mesa and Wheel the World to make Mesa the most accessible city in the United States! Our unique collaboration is focused on providing everyone with the opportunity to visit the wonders of Mesa in the easiest way possible,” said Wheel the World Co-Founder and COO, Camilo Navarro.
Visit Mesa strives to reduce any unnecessary stress for those with disabilities and their families or travel companions. This complimentary service is one of Visit Mesa’s several accessibility initiatives that the destination marketing organization is implementing to ensure all travelers feel welcome in Mesa.
“Partnering with Wheel the World allows Visit Mesa to continue to deliver upon our vision of becoming the nation’s most accessible city.” said Alison Brooks, vice president of destination experience and advocacy at Visit Mesa. “Wheel the World’s platform will help visitors plan their travel to Mesa with confidence, which ultimately creates a better, less-stressful experience. We look forward to adding more options for Mesa hotels, attractions, and tours to the Wheel the World marketplace in the coming months to better serve visitors of all abilities.”
Visit Mesa helped establish the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion to enhance and implement equity, diversity and inclusion for youth and adults within the Mesa community. Additional programs supported by Visit Mesa include Aira, a guided visual Interpretation service, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and the on-going efforts surrounding Mesa, Arizona’s designation as an Autism Certified City.
Charlotte Shaff
THE MEDIA PUSH
+1 6024188534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok