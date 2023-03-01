CIPE and CASCHT Release Groundbreaking Report on the Ukrainian Economy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), in partnership with the Kyiv-based Center for Analytical Studies and Countering Hybrid Threats (CASCHT), today released a report on Ukraine’s economy. The report, authored by CASCHT and commissioned by CIPE, examines the consequences of “corrosive capital” coming into Ukraine from the Kremlin and its proxies for decades, and the compounding economic destruction caused by the current war with Russia.
“This report demonstrates the systemic impact that Russia has had on the Ukrainian economy, both before and during the war,” said Andrew Wilson, Executive Director of CIPE. “Our partners on the ground do not just want to rebuild, they want to transform the way Ukraine conducts business in a clear break from the past.”
The report, Identifying and Analyzing Corrosive Investments into Ukraine’s Economy as an Element of Hybrid Warfare, focuses on the identification of non-military threats. It provides both a detailed overview of Ukraine’s current economic challenges amid the war with Russia, as well as case studies that demonstrate the negative impact Russian corrosive capital has had on Ukraine's strategic enterprises and specific industries leading up to the military phase of the current war.
About CIPE
The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organization that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world’s most challenging environments. Working alongside local partners and tomorrow’s leaders, CIPE advances the voice of business in policy making, promotes opportunity, and develops resilient and inclusive economies. To learn more about CIPE, visit cipe.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
CIPE Communications Department
