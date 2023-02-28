Modern Treaty partners and Canada launch co-developed policy to transform intergovernmental relationships

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Aluki Kotierk, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.; Eva Clayton, President, Nisga'a Nation; and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; announced the release of Canada's Collaborative Modern Treaty Implementation Policy.

This Policy was co-developed with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Modern Treaty partners throughout the summer and fall of 2022. The Policy will support the full, effective, and timely implementation of all current and future Modern Treaties in Canada, with the specific goal of advancing a systemic shift in institutional culture.

The Policy's key principles will guide federal officials in upholding the spirit and intent of Modern Treaties and provide clear direction to deputy heads regarding their responsibilities for overseeing the full, timely, and effective implementation of Modern Treaties. Furthermore, the Policy seeks to motivate change within the federal system at both an individual and systems level. The Policy also includes requirements that legislative, policy, and program design take into account and reflect the unique circumstances of each Modern Treaty partner, and recognize that Modern Treaty partners are a distinct group within distinctions-based approaches.

This represents a significant milestone that will support the transformation of Indigenous–Crown intergovernmental relationships to ensure that Canada is fulfilling its obligations as a Treaty partner, while also implementing the aims and objectives of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Our Modern Treaties are fundamental statements of our rights, and they are recognized in the constitution of Canada and in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Their implementation is essential to reconciliation. This Policy is important in helping ensure that this happens."

Aluki Kotierk

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and Co-Chair, Land Claims Agreements Coalition

"This year, the Lands Claims Agreements Coalition (LCAC) celebrates 20 years of Canada's some 20+ Inuit and First Nations Modern Treaty nations working together to have the Government of Canada adopt a Modern Treaty implementation policy. The Coalition has been persistent and steadfast in making this policy come to fruition with the Government of Canada, and we are optimistic it will serve its intended purpose of significantly improving how Canada upholds the spirit and intent in implementing each of our unique and diverse Modern Treaties across Canada."

Eva Clayton

President, Nisg̱a'a Nation

"We recognize that Canada has not always been a good partner but today, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing this legacy and living up to the spirit and intent of Modern Treaties. This Policy marks a significant step forward for Crown–Indigenous relations in order to ensure that Canada is advancing the objectives of Treaties and fully embodying the spirit and intent of the Modern Treaty relationship."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Policy was co-developed by federal officials and Modern Treaty partners. It was a truly collaborative effort, and the final draft reflects this spirit of collaboration.

The Policy and supporting tools include:

The launch of an Intergovernmental Leaders Forum to foster relations between the Prime Minister and Modern Treaty and Self-Government leadership;

to foster relations between the Prime Minister and Modern Treaty and Self-Government leadership;

The establishment of an Intergovernmental Policy Circle to provide a space for Modern Treaty partners and federal departments to work collaboratively on legislative, policy, and program initiatives;

to provide a space for Modern Treaty partners and federal departments to work collaboratively on legislative, policy, and program initiatives;

Recommendations for an independent oversight and accountability mechanism to be co-developed over the next six months; and

to be co-developed over the next six months; and

A list of commitments to future work to improve intergovernmental relations and derive the full benefits of Modern Treaties.

Related products

Backgrounder: Canada's Collaborative Modern Treaty Implementation Policy

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada