Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH to Rock the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Stage on Governor's Day

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair will welcome rock groups Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH on Wednesday, August 16 on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Alter Bridge has steadily climbed to the forefront of rock worldwide. The band is currently on tour in support of their 2022 album Pawns & Kings which has spawned the hit singles "Silver Tongue" and "Holiday." The title track "Pawns & Kings" made Loudwire's list of "The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022" and the album landed on Loudwire's list of "The Top 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022." Alter Bridge is comprised of Creed members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and is fronted by Myles Kennedy - also known for his work with Guns N Roses' guitarist Slash and the Conspirators.





Mammoth WVH - the band created by Wolfgang Van Halen - will take the stage before Alter Bridge. The songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist is coming off the release of his self-titled 2021 debut album. The album spawned two #1 singles with "Distance" and "Don't Back Down." "Distance" - the tribute to his father and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen - garnered Wolfgang his first GRAMMY® nomination in 2021. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note on the album, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective.





"We are excited to welcome not one, but two great rock acts to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on August 16," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "This show provides a great balance with Alter Bridge, a group that has been playing together for nearly 20 years and Mammoth WVH who just put out his first album and is the son of a rock legend. This will be one of those shows where you will want to say ‘I was there.'"





Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10 through 20 in Springfield.




