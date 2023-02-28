Governor Shapiro Appoints Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis Chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

HARRISBURG, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced he is appointing Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis as the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The Shapiro-Davis Administration has made public safety a top priority, working to invest in the safety of our children, families, and neighbors.

Then-Montgomery County Commissioner Shapiro served as Chairman of the PCCD from 2015 to 2017 and served on the Commission from 2011 to 2017. Governor Shapiro believes that all Pennsylvanians, no matter their background, want and deserve a criminal justice system that keeps our communities safe and enforces the laws in a fair and consistent manner.

“I am proud to appoint Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis to lead the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency,” said Governor Shapiro. “For far too long, too many communities have been forgotten and left out of the conversation in Harrisburg. Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their communities and together, Lieutenant Governor Davis and I will work to support the work of law enforcement, invest in our communities, promote anti-violence initiatives and youth programming, and pursue smart reforms to keep people safe across the Commonwealth.”

“A shooting in my neighborhood in McKeesport is what first spurred me to action and called me to public service, back when I was still in high school,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “Now it’s 18 years later, and this work is more important than ever. As Lieutenant Governor, I will not allow politics to stand in the way of progress on this issue. Our children are counting on us to get this done. I’m honored that the Governor has put his trust in me to lead the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. We will bring together the top experts, use the latest research, and study best practices from across the country with the goal of preventing gun violence.”

As Chairman, Lieutenant Governor Davis will work to invest in services for Pennsylvania’s youth and violence prevention initiatives and will help drive investment into communities that have been left behind for far too long.

The PCCD serves as the justice planning and policymaking agency for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. By bringing together a wide range of experts in the fields of criminal and juvenile justice, victim services, and related professions, PCCD finds and implements violence prevention solutions.

