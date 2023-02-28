Fashion entrepreneur and musician Anye Makeeva Awah has become an idol for young kids in Cameroon

The versatile artist wants to help youngsters aim big and achieve their dreams.

With so many young people struggling to stay motivated, they are always on the lookout for role models for inspiration. For African children, Cameroonian artist and fashion designer Anye Makeeva Awah, also known as Waka Man, stands out. The artist believed in his dreams from the start and is now making waves in both the fashion and music industries. Born and raised in Buea, Cameroon, ‘Waka Man’ grew up loving football, music, and fashion.

However, when forced to choose between a big opportunity to attend a football academy at Mount Cameroon FC and fashion, he chose the latter and, against all odds, moved to Paris, France. There, he obtained a bachelor's degree in fashion design from the International Fashion Academy Paris, France, one of the most prestigious fashion schools in France.

Living true to his nickname, which means someone who is always on the move, he also started his music career in 2022 and released his first extended mixtape titled "Bounce Back." The project was an ode to the Afro music industry and highlighted the music genre called afro makossa, which is a blend between the ancient Cameroon music genre Makossa and Afro beats. This touched thousands of people from different parts of the world.

He also released his first video clip titled "Ornella", which was shot in James Town, Ghana, by "Babs direction”, a very prominent music director who had worked with Afro beats superstars like Wizkid, Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sheriff, etc.

His success in the music space resulted in him getting greater opportunities in the fashion world and led to the creation of his fashion brand, Maison Makeeva, which will be launched in 2023. The upcoming brand in Paris will offer fashion lovers in Paris contemporary ready for wear fashionable outfits and accessories bringing to light very inspirational and futuristic outfits. The brand will stay true to its unique identity that defines the DNA of the brand and represents a movement for young black as it sets its sight to become the biggest black brand origin from Paris.

Speaking about the struggles he had to overcome during the launch, he said, “I remember when I launched my EP project 'Bounce Back,' and I fell so sick that I couldn't even stand up on my feet. Everyone close to me was so scared because I was at the point between life and death, but thanks to God, I made it back to my feet. During this time, I thought about the struggles my family and I went through to get me to this point, so I couldn't give up. 'Bounce Back' is inspired by trials and tribulations faced in the past few years.”

Despite the challenges he has faced, from education to fashion to music, Waka Man's biggest inspiration comes from his mother, who single-handedly raised him and his two siblings. They also provided financial support for his projects, even though they were not very well-off themselves.

Waka Man's future goal is to help inspire the next generation coming behind him in the various arts he engages in. He advises anyone chasing their dreams not to be in a hurry, never back down, or underestimate the power of patience and consistency.

He went on to add, “My music dream is to connect Cameroon music to the world and build a bridge of collaboration between people from different countries and parts of the world to my origin music style Makossa (Afromakossa). My advice for youngsters is to always believe in themselves and work hard for greater rewards down the line. Do not be discouraged by disappointments and slowdowns because it’s very normal to face challenges in every aspect of life.”

