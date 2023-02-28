Upper Salmon River Chinook fishing update: Returns, season setting process, and the fishery

These differences in run timing are also why seasons are proposed at different times. The lower Salmon, Little Salmon, Snake, and Clearwater Chinook seasons are proposed at the March IDFG Commission meeting, which is why many of you have been attending public meetings and taking surveys related to those fisheries. The upper Salmon and SF Salmon seasons are proposed to the Commission in May or June, after we have a better understanding of how the returns are shaping up, and what potential seasons we may be able to offer.

It takes adult Chinook salmon about 2-3 weeks to get from Bonneville to Idaho and into our Idaho fisheries. A combination of run timing, PIT tag data, and genetic sampling all come into play to help us determine what fish are being encountered in what fisheries. For example, when Rapid River Hatchery fish (Little Salmon River) are showing up in the lower Salmon River fishery, most of the upper Salmon River Chinook are still moving through the lower Columbia River and Snake River. I’m not going say zero upper Salmon River fish get caught in lower Salmon River fisheries – they certainly can be caught, particularly if that season runs later than normal, but it’s not what dictates if we have fisheries in the upper Salmon or not. The number of Sawtooth, Pahsimeroi, and wild adult Chinook returns dictate our potential opportunities. Minimizing encounters of upper Salmon River fish in the lower Salmon River fishery is often why that fishery closes in early June – and the Little Salmon River remains open – allowing anglers to target adults returning to Rapid River Hatchery in the Little Salmon River, while allowing upper Salmon River fish (hatchery and wild) to move through the lower Salmon River.

At this point, we are just working with pre-season forecasts, and will know more about the adult Chinook returns across all the runs as the spring progresses.

Upper Salmon River season setting

What really dictates our ability to have fisheries in the upper Salmon River are the adult Chinook returns to our two hatchery facilities (Pahsimeroi and Sawtooth), and the number of wild adult Chinook returning. First, we need to have enough hatchery fish returning to these facilities to meet our broodstock needs (to refill the hatchery for the next generation) and any fishing opportunity will target the surplus return to that facility. Secondly, wild Chinook salmon in the upper Salmon River are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), so our fisheries are conducted under permits from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and must provide protections for those listed wild Chinook. We know some wild Chinook will be caught (and released) and there will be some impact on those individuals (i.e. some will die from that catch and release encounter), but we can minimize those impacts by limiting the time and place where we have our fisheries in the upper Salmon River.

For example, if we open a fishery just above the mouth of the Middle Fork Salmon River upstream to Sawtooth Hatchery, anglers in the lower reach of that fishery have the potential to catch wild Chinook from nine different ESA-listed populations returning to the upper Salmon River and its tributaries (see image below):