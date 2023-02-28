Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fiscal 2022 Full Year EPS of $1.18 and Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.08

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2023.

Steven G. Miller, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “2022 was a dynamic year. Our team contended with accelerating headwinds in the form of persistent inflation on our expense structure, as well as related macroeconomic impacts that softened discretionary spending. In the face of these headwinds, we produced a solid year of earnings, benefitting from disciplined inventory management that enabled us to prioritize merchandise margins to drive gross profit dollars. Our business ended the year in a solid financial condition with a strong debt-free balance sheet supported by a healthy inventory position.”

Mr. Miller continued, “Looking at our current trending, while our seasonal winter products have performed well in the first quarter to date, macroeconomic conditions have continued to impact our customers’ discretionary spending. We are focused on remaining nimble to capitalize on product trends and opportunities while managing the controllable aspects of our business, including maintaining healthy merchandise margins, closely controlling inventory levels, and managing our expenses in an effort to mitigate inflationary pressures.”

As previously reported, for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, net sales were $238.3 million compared to net sales of $273.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Same store sales decreased 13.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $79.8 million, compared to $103.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The Company’s gross profit margin was 33.5% in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter versus 37.7% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The decrease in gross profit margin compared with the prior year primarily reflects a decrease in merchandise margins combined with higher store occupancy and distribution expense, including costs capitalized into inventory, as a percentage of net sales. The Company’s merchandise margins decreased by 129 basis points for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, but remain higher than the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 by 308 basis points, reflecting the evolution of the Company’s pricing and promotional strategy.

Overall selling and administrative expense for the quarter increased by $1.4 million from the prior year, primarily reflecting continued upward pressure on labor costs and other broad-based inflationary impacts, partially offset by lower performance-based incentive accruals. As a percentage of net sales, selling and administrative expense increased to 32.5% in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 27.9% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter due to the de-leveraging effect of increased expense on a lower sales base.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $19.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the fiscal 2022 full year, net sales were $995.5 million compared to net sales of $1.16 billion for fiscal 2021. Same store sales decreased 14.5% for the fiscal 2022 full year compared to fiscal 2021. Net income for fiscal 2022 was $26.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, including a previously reported charge in the second quarter of $0.03 per diluted share. This compares to record net income for fiscal 2021 of $102.4 million, or $4.55 per diluted share, including a previously reported net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share.

EBITDA was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $31.5 million in the prior year period. For the fiscal 2022 full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $52.6 million compared to a record $152.0 million in fiscal 2021. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more details and a reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the 2022 fiscal year with no borrowings under its credit facility and with a cash balance of approximately $25.6 million. This compares to no borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and $97.4 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Merchandise inventories as of the end of fiscal 2022 increased by 9.6% compared to the prior year, when the Company’s inventories were significantly constrained due to supply chain disruptions.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid on March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

First Quarter Guidance

For the fiscal 2023 first quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease in the mid single-digit range compared to the fiscal 2022 first quarter. The Company’s same store sales guidance reflects an expectation that macroeconomic headwinds will continue to impact consumer discretionary spending over the balance of the first quarter. Fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings per share is expected in the range of negative $0.02 to positive $0.06, which compares to fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.41.

Store Openings

For fiscal 2022, the Company opened two new stores, relocated one store, and closed one store, ending the year with 432 stores. The Company currently has 430 stores in operation, which reflects two store closures in the 2023 first quarter to date. During the remainder of fiscal 2023, the Company expects to open approximately five new stores, relocate one store, and close approximately two stores.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 430 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Big 5’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the economic impacts of COVID-19, including any potential variants, on Big 5’s business operations, including as a result of regulations that may be issued in response to COVID-19, global supply chain disruptions resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, changes in the consumer spending environment, fluctuations in consumer holiday spending patterns, increased competition from e-commerce retailers, breach of data security or other unauthorized disclosure of sensitive personal or confidential information, the competitive environment in the sporting goods industry in general and in Big 5’s specific market areas, inflation, product availability and growth opportunities, changes in the current market for (or regulation of) firearm-related products, a reduction or loss of product from a key supplier, disruption in product flow, seasonal fluctuations, weather conditions, changes in cost of goods, operating expense fluctuations, increases in labor and benefit-related expense, changes in laws or regulations, including those related to tariffs and duties, as well as environmental, social and governance issues, public health issues (including those caused by COVID-19 or any potential variants), impacts from civil unrest or widespread vandalism, lower than expected profitability of Big 5’s e-commerce platform or cannibalization of sales from Big 5’s existing store base which could occur as a result of operating the e-commerce platform, litigation risks, stockholder campaigns and proxy contests, risks related to Big 5’s historically leveraged financial condition, changes in interest rates, credit availability, higher expense associated with sources of credit resulting from uncertainty in financial markets and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Big 5’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Big 5 conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Big 5’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Big 5 undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we are providing non-GAAP earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and any other adjustments (“Adjusted EBITDA”). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude certain items presented below. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally for forecasting purposes and as factors to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook. While we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA can be useful to investors in evaluating our period-to-period operating results, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our definition or calculation of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of this financial measure for comparison to other companies. We believe the GAAP measure that is most comparable to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, and a reconciliation of our non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided below.

13 Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended

Jan. 1,

2023 Jan. 2,

2022 Jan. 1,

2023 Jan. 2,

2022

(In thousands) GAAP net income (as reported) $ 1,728 $ 19,906 $ 26,134 $ 102,386 + Interest (as reported) 183 192 572 893 + Income tax expense (as reported) 372 6,796 6,809 32,738 + Depreciation and amortization (as reported) 4,596 4,577 18,020 17,698 EBITDA $ 6,879 $ 31,471 $ 51,535 $ 153,715 + Revaluation of workers’ compensation reserves due to change in claims assessment methodology — — 1,039 — - Elimination of liability for an employment agreement — — — (995 ) - Gain on recovery of insurance settlement related to civil unrest — — — (709 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,879 $ 31,471 $ 52,574 $ 152,011





FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) January 1,

2023 January 2,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,565 $ 97,420 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $44 and $62, respectively 12,270 13,654 Merchandise inventories, net 303,493 279,981 Prepaid expenses 16,632 16,293 Total current assets 357,960 407,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 276,016 270,110 Property and equipment, net 58,311 60,401 Deferred income taxes 9,991 12,097 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,359 and $905, respectively 6,515 3,997 Total assets $ 708,793 $ 753,953 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,417 $ 104,359 Accrued expenses 70,261 85,041 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 70,584 76,882 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,217 3,518 Total current liabilities 211,479 269,800 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 214,584 204,134 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 7,089 6,456 Other long-term liabilities 6,857 6,254 Total liabilities 440,009 486,644 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued 26,491,750 and 26,109,003 shares, respectively; outstanding 22,184,495 and 22,097,467 shares, respectively 264 260 Additional paid-in capital 126,512 124,909 Retained earnings 196,265 192,261 Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 4,307,255 and 4,011,536 shares, respectively (54,257 ) (50,121 ) Total stockholders' equity 268,784 267,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 708,793 $ 753,953





BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023 January 2,

2022 January 1,

2023 January 2,

2022 Net sales $ 238,312 $ 273,357 $ 995,538 $ 1,161,820 Cost of sales 158,479 170,321 654,323 725,991 Gross profit 79,833 103,036 341,215 435,829 Selling and administrative expense 77,550 76,142 307,700 299,812 Operating income 2,283 26,894 33,515 136,017 Interest expense 183 192 572 893 Income before income taxes 2,100 26,702 32,943 135,124 Income tax expense 372 6,796 6,809 32,738 Net income $ 1,728 $ 19,906 $ 26,134 $ 102,386 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.92 $ 1.21 $ 4.73 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.89 $ 1.18 $ 4.55 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 21,595 21,718 21,634 21,670 Diluted 21,944 22,454 22,089 22,512

