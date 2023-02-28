Submit Release
AN2 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March.

Details of the events are as follows:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, March, 6-8, 2023 in Boston, MA.

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will participate in an Infectious Disease panel on Tuesday, March 7 from 9:10-10:10 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, March 13-15, 2023 (virtual)

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Webcasts may be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our lead candidate is epetraborole, which we are studying in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria, known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

