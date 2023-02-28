The RealReal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q4 and FY 2022 Gross Merchandise Value Increased Year-Over-Year 13% and 23%, respectively

Q4 and FY 2022 Total Revenue Increased Year-Over-Year 10% and 29%, respectively

Cash & Cash Equivalents at Year-End was $294 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter and full year 2022 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 13% and 23%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021.

“We are pleased to announce solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including improved gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA loss on a year-over-year basis,” said Rati Levesque, President and Chief Operating Officer of The RealReal. “During the fourth quarter and into 2023, we continue to focus on our key initiatives: (1) update our consignor commission structure, (2) improve efficiency and cut costs, (3) optimize product pricing, and (4) pursue potential new revenue streams. We continue to believe these actions will move the business forward. Additionally, we are pleased with the recent addition of John Koryl as Chief Executive Officer; his leadership will be invaluable as we drive toward profitability.”

Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal, stated, “The fourth quarter results demonstrated the financial progress we have made throughout 2022. In particular, shrinking the unprofitable direct business and growing the profitable consignment business resulted in a 490-basis-point improvement in gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This change also benefited our balance sheet. As of the end of 2022, net inventory decreased $28 million year-over-year, and we anticipate that our inventory balance will continue to decline in 2023. Also, we improved cash used in operating, investing, and financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $(7) million, compared to $(57) million in the first quarter, $(45) million in the second quarter, and $(15) million in third quarter of 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GMV was $493 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2021

Total Revenue was $160 million, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2021

Net Loss was $39 million compared to $52 million in the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(20.2) million or (12.6)% of total revenue compared $(26.9) million or (18.5)% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.39) compared to $(0.56) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.29) compared to $(0.42) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing 12-months active buyers reached 998,000, an increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2021 Orders reached 993,000, an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2021 Average order value (AOV) was $496, a decrease of 2% compared to the same period in 2021 Lower AOV was driven by a 2% decrease in average selling prices (ASPs) GMV from repeat buyers was 84%, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

GMV was $1.8 billion, an increase of 23% compared to full year 2021

Total Revenue was $603 million, an increase of 29% compared to full year 2021

Net Loss was $196 million compared to $236 million in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(112.4) million or (18.6)% of total revenue compared to $(126.9) million or (27.1)% of total revenue for full year 2021

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(2.05) compared to $(2.58) in the prior year

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.53) compared to $(1.88) in the prior year

At the end of 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $294 million



Q1 2023 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of February 28, 2023, we are providing guidance for GMV, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q1 2023 GMV $430 - $460 million Total Revenue $135 - $145 million Adjusted EBITDA $(35) - $(31) million

We expect to provide full year guidance on our next earnings call.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 31 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the recent geopolitical events and uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic trends, inflation and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to achieve anticipated savings in connection with our real estate reduction plan and associated workforce reduction; financial guidance, timeline to profitability, 2025 vision and long-range financial projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of r COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and our business environment, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.





THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 110,199 $ 86,508 $ 384,979 $ 302,221 Direct revenue 33,252 45,262 158,726 120,844 Shipping services revenue 16,204 13,355 59,788 44,627 Total revenue 159,655 145,125 603,493 467,692 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 13,770 14,764 56,963 44,985 Cost of direct revenue 36,246 36,062 141,661 101,427 Cost of shipping services revenue 13,029 13,672 56,178 47,803 Total cost of revenue 63,045 64,498 254,802 194,215 Gross profit 96,610 80,627 348,691 273,477 Operating expenses: Marketing 14,659 18,371 63,128 62,749 Operations and technology 71,799 62,923 279,110 235,829 Selling, general and administrative 48,097 43,914 195,160 176,418 Legal settlement — 1,601 456 13,389 Total operating expenses(1) 134,555 126,809 537,854 488,385 Loss from operations (37,945 ) (46,182 ) (189,163 ) (214,908 ) Interest income 1,831 116 3,191 365 Interest expense (2,458 ) (6,157 ) (10,472 ) (21,531 ) Other income (expense), net 38 1 171 23 Loss before provision for income taxes (38,534 ) (52,222 ) (196,273 ) (236,051 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 76 (27 ) 172 56 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (38,610 ) $ (52,195 ) $ (196,445 ) $ (236,107 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (2.05 ) $ (2.58 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 98,546,282 92,634,986 95,921,246 91,409,624 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 435 $ 633 $ 2,209 $ 2,557 Operations and technology 3,919 5,606 19,822 21,395 Selling, general and administrative 4,764 6,239 24,107 24,850 Total $ 9,118 $ 12,478 $ 46,138 $ 48,802





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,793 $ 418,171 Accounts receivable 12,207 7,767 Inventory, net 42,967 71,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,291 20,859 Total current assets 372,258 517,812 Property and equipment, net 112,679 89,286 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,955 145,311 Other assets 2,749 2,535 Total assets $ 615,641 $ 754,944 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,902 $ 4,503 Accrued consignor payable 81,543 71,042 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 20,776 18,253 Other accrued and current liabilities 93,292 94,188 Total current liabilities 207,513 187,986 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 125,118 143,159 Convertible senior notes, net 449,848 348,380 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,254 2,291 Total liabilities 785,733 681,816 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 99,088,172 and 92,960,066 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 781,060 841,255 Accumulated deficit (951,153 ) (768,128 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (170,092 ) 73,128 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 615,641 $ 754,944





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (196,445 ) $ (236,107 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,669 23,531 Stock-based compensation expense 46,138 48,802 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 19,602 19,439 Bad debt expense 1,680 1,034 Accrued interest on convertible notes — 950 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,368 13,989 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment of capitalized proprietary software 702 546 Other adjustments — 10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,120 ) (1,588 ) Inventory, net 28,048 (28,694 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,952 ) (4,009 ) Other assets (409 ) (638 ) Operating lease liability (17,764 ) (15,285 ) Accounts payable 4,947 (9,989 ) Accrued consignor payable 10,501 13,989 Other accrued and current liabilities (9,823 ) 30,922 Other noncurrent liabilities 301 947 Net cash used in operating activities (91,557 ) (142,151 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — 4,000 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (14,061 ) (9,967 ) Purchases of property and equipment (22,861 ) (37,470 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,922 ) (43,437 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2028 convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 278,234 Purchase of capped calls in conjunction with the issuance of the 2028 convertible senior notes — (33,666 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,906 6,009 Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program 1,400 2,341 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (205 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,101 252,913 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (124,378 ) 67,325 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 418,171 350,846 End of period $ 293,793 $ 418,171





The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (38,610 ) $ (52,195 ) $ (196,445 ) $ (236,107 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,414 5,691 27,669 23,531 Interest income (1,831 ) (116 ) (3,191 ) (365 ) Interest expense 2,458 6,157 10,472 21,531 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 76 (27 ) 172 56 EBITDA (30,493 ) (40,490 ) (161,323 ) (191,354 ) Stock-based compensation(1) 9,118 12,478 46,138 48,802 CEO separation benefits(2) 46 — 948 — CEO transition costs(3) 533 — 1,551 — Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 39 201 451 1,168 Legal fees reimbursement benefit(4) — (704 ) (1,400 ) (1,204 ) Legal settlements(5) — 1,601 456 13,389 Restructuring charges(6) 621 — 896 2,314 Other (income) expense, net (38 ) (1 ) (171 ) (23 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,174 ) $ (26,915 ) $ (112,454 ) $ (126,908 )

(1) The stock-based compensation expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a one-time charge of $1.0 million related to the modification of certain equity awards pursuant to the terms of the transition and separation agreement entered into with our founder, Julie Wainwright, in connection with her resignation as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") on June 6, 2022 (the "Separation Agreement").

(2) The separation benefit charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 consists of base salary, bonus and benefits for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as an additional twelve months of base salary and benefits payable to Julie Wainwright pursuant to the Separation Agreement. In addition, see footnote 1 for disclosure regarding the incremental stock-based compensation expense incurred in connection with the Separation Agreement.

(3) The CEO transition charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of general and administrative fees, including legal and recruiting expenses, as well as retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation on June 6, 2022.

(4) During the year ended December 31, 2022, we received insurance reimbursement of $1.4 million related to a legal settlement expense. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we received insurance reimbursement of $4.3 million related to legal fees for a certain matter, of which $3.1 million were applied to legal expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021.

(5) The legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflects legal settlement expenses arising from the settlement of a putative shareholder class action and derivative case.

(6) The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 consists of employee severance payments and benefits. The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2021 consist of the costs to transition operations from the Brisbane warehouse to our new Phoenix warehouse.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (38,610 ) $ (52,195 ) $ (196,445 ) $ (236,107 ) Stock-based compensation 9,118 12,478 46,138 48,802 CEO separation benefits 46 — 948 — CEO transition costs 533 — 1,551 — Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 39 201 451 1,168 Legal fees reimbursement benefit — (704 ) (1,400 ) (1,204 ) Legal settlement — 1,601 456 13,389 Restructuring charges 621 — 896 2,314 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 76 (27 ) 172 56 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (28,177 ) $ (38,646 ) $ (147,233 ) $ (171,582 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 98,546,282 92,634,986 95,921,246 91,409,624 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (1.88 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ 3,698 $ (18,764 ) $ (91,557 ) $ (142,151 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (10,667 ) (9,679 ) (36,922 ) (47,437 ) Free Cash Flow $ (6,969 ) $ (28,443 ) $ (128,479 ) $ (189,588 )

