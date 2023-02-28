Submit Release
Jamf Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Q4 total revenue year-over-year growth of 26% to $130.3 million; fiscal year total revenue growth of 31% to $478.8 million
  • ARR year-over-year growth of 24% to $512.5 million as of December 31, 2022
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $90.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, or 19% of total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $87.5 million, or 18% of total revenue

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“The fourth quarter capped off a year of milestones for Jamf, one of which was exceeding expectations for the eleventh consecutive quarter with year-over-year revenue growth of 26%, resulting in 2022 total revenue growth of 31%. This is a testament to Jamf’s strong underlying business fundamentals and exceptional execution by our team,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “As we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment, we will remain prudent with our investments to ensure financial flexibility while preparing to meet future demand as macroeconomic conditions ease.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR of $512.5 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $130.3 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $99.9 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $76.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $107.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $83.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $24.7 million, or (19)% of total revenue, compared to $26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $8.7 million, or 7% of total revenue, compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $478.8 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $359.5 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $276.0 million in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $390.0 million, or 81% of total revenue, compared to $296.6 million in fiscal year 2021.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million, or (29)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $76.2 million in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $25.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to $20.5 million for fiscal year 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $90.0 million for fiscal year 2022, or 19% of total revenue, compared to $65.2 million for fiscal year 2021. Unlevered free cash flow of $87.5 million for fiscal year 2022, or 18% of total revenue, compared to $66.4 million for fiscal year 2021.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended the fourth quarter serving more than 71,000 customers with 30.0 million total devices on our platform.
  • Achieved the largest year-over-year Mac device growth in Jamf’s history, adding over one million Mac under management in 2022.
  • Completed the acquisition of ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response, uniquely positioning Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture.
  • Announced a new ZTNA integration with Amazon Web Services, AWS Verified Access, allowing shared AWS and Jamf customers to verify that their devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to sensitive or critical internal services.
  • Released the latest version of Jamf’s ZTNA integration with Microsoft, Device Compliance, for macOS and iOS.
  • Launched Jamf Safe Internet for Chromebook, helping students safely learn online from anywhere, whether they are using Apple devices or Chromebooks. Jamf Safe Internet for Chromebook is the latest in security innovations brought to market by the Jamf-Google partnership.
  • Enhanced Jamf Protect to address requirements outlined in the new “Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity,” making Jamf Protect a more powerful macOS security solution for organizations with high compliance requirements, such as government agencies.
  • Jamf Threat Labs, Jamf’s team of experienced threat researchers, cybersecurity experts, and data scientists, identified and reported on a highly sophisticated malware that had been operating undetected by security applications, showcasing Jamf’s continued commitment to delivering a top-of-market secure experience to customers.
  • Recognized by G2 in their 2023 Top Global Software Companies and 2023 Top IT Management Software lists.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $128.5 to $130.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.0 to $4.0 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $559.0 to $563.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $37.5 to $40.5 million

To assist with modeling, for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.6 million and $42.2 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $21.3 million and $101.6 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 28, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlement, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of debt issuance costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts
Jennifer Gaumond
Michael Thomas

ir@jamf.com

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31,
2022 		  December 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,338     $ 177,150  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $445 and $391   88,163       79,143  
Income taxes receivable   465       608  
Deferred contract costs   17,652       12,904  
Prepaid expenses   14,331       17,581  
Other current assets   6,097       4,212  
Total current assets   351,046       291,598  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   19,421       18,045  
Goodwill   856,925       845,734  
Other intangible assets, net   218,744       264,593  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   39,643       29,842  
Other assets   43,763       30,608  
Total assets $ 1,529,542     $ 1,480,420  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 15,393     $ 9,306  
Accrued liabilities   67,051       54,022  
Income taxes payable   486       167  
Deferred revenues   278,038       223,031  
Total current liabilities   360,968       286,526  
Deferred revenues, non-current   68,112       59,097  
Deferred tax liability, net   5,505       8,700  
Convertible senior notes, net   364,505       362,031  
Other liabilities   29,114       25,640  
Total liabilities   828,204       741,994  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   123       119  
Additional paid-in capital   1,049,875       913,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (39,951 )     (7,866 )
Accumulated deficit   (308,709 )     (167,408 )
Total stockholders’ equity   701,338       738,426  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,529,542     $ 1,480,420  
               

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 124,875     $ 98,343     $ 455,007     $ 344,243  
Services   4,838       4,107       19,025       16,122  
License   610       1,352       4,744       6,023  
Total revenue   130,323       103,802       478,776       366,388  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   22,609       19,235       85,479       63,441  
Cost of services(1)(2)(3) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   3,632       2,871       13,816       10,898  
Amortization expense   4,172       5,183       19,932       16,018  
Total cost of revenue   30,413       27,289       119,227       90,357  
Gross profit   99,910       76,513       359,549       276,031  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)   58,557       44,552       217,728       148,192  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)   30,322       24,104       119,906       82,541  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)   28,568       26,918       132,562       96,206  
Amortization expense   7,124       7,019       28,227       25,294  
Total operating expenses   124,571       102,593       498,423       352,233  
Loss from operations   (24,661 )     (26,080 )     (138,874 )     (76,202 )
Interest income (expense), net   917       (870 )     (538 )     (2,478 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt                     (449 )
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)   1,279       (54 )     (2,802 )     (849 )
Loss before income tax benefit   (22,465 )     (27,004 )     (142,214 )     (79,978 )
Income tax benefit   1,234       3,254       913       4,789  
Net loss $ (21,231 )   $ (23,750 )   $ (141,301 )   $ (75,189 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (1.17 )   $ (0.64 )
Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   122,300,221       119,145,856       120,720,972       118,276,462  

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 2,359   $ 1,371   $ 8,854   $ 3,755
Services   338     213     1,299     594
Sales and marketing   6,934     4,175     33,559     10,938
Research and development   4,772     3,436     24,392     10,512
General and administrative   5,243     3,836     41,066     10,006
  $ 19,646   $ 13,031   $ 109,170   $ 35,805

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 160   $ 10   $ 293   $ 122
Services   30     2     54     24
Sales and marketing   367     15     810     431
Research and development   183     44     429     335
General and administrative   153     114     428     615
$ 893   $ 185   $ 2,014   $ 1,527

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:            
Subscription $ 310   $ 320   $ 1,201   $ 1,134
Services   44     45     170     169
Sales and marketing   739     636     2,725     2,342
Research and development   445     354     1,610     1,277
General and administrative   258     263     965     835
$ 1,796   $ 1,618   $ 6,671   $ 5,757

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $   $ 71   $ 61   $ 88
Sales and marketing       146     7     180
Research and development   120     498     912     1,088
General and administrative   1,092     889     3,663     5,032
  $ 1,212   $ 1,604   $ 4,643   $ 6,388

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.3 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.7 million and $6.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product. General and administrative also includes the full settlement of a $5.0 million legal-related matter for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,
  2022       2021  
Operating activities  
Net loss $ (141,301 )   $ (75,189 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   54,830       47,069  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   16,563       12,534  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,722       1,251  
Non-cash lease expense   5,869       4,994  
Provision for credit losses and returns   328       37  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         449  
Share‑based compensation   109,170       35,805  
Deferred tax benefit   (2,955 )     (5,644 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration   694       6,037  
Other   3,333       1,419  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivable   (9,487 )     (6,521 )
Income tax receivable/payable   266       (611 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,773       (9,265 )
Deferred contract costs   (31,134 )     (24,795 )
Accounts payable   5,891       2,069  
Accrued liabilities   10,017       4,345  
Deferred revenue   63,426       71,216  
Other liabilities         (35 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   90,005       65,165  
Investing activities      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (23,816 )     (352,711 )
Payment of deferred consideration         (25,000 )
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (7,727 )     (9,755 )
Purchase of investments   (3,100 )      
Other   (139 )     48  
Net cash used in investing activities   (34,782 )     (387,418 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from convertible senior notes         373,750  
Proceeds from bank borrowings         250,000  
Payment of bank borrowings         (250,000 )
Payment for purchase of capped calls         (36,030 )
Debt issuance costs   (50 )     (13,134 )
Cash paid for offering costs   (104 )     (543 )
Cash paid for contingent consideration   (4,588 )     (4,206 )
Payment of deferred consideration         (25,000 )
Payment of acquisition-related holdback   (200 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   5,203       10,691  
Net cash provided by financing activities   261       305,528  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (713 )     (993 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   54,771       (17,718 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   177,150       194,868  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 231,921     $ 177,150  

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Years Ended December 31,
    2022     2021
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,338   $ 177,150
Restricted cash included in other current assets   383    
Restricted cash included in other assets   7,200    
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 231,921   $ 177,150

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenues
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 117,621   $ 91,278   $ 430,613   $ 313,950
On‑premise subscription   7,254     7,065     24,394     30,293
Subscription revenue   124,875     98,343     455,007     344,243
Professional services   4,838     4,107     19,025     16,122
Perpetual licenses   610     1,352     4,744     6,023
Non‑subscription revenue   5,448     5,459     23,769     22,145
Total revenue $ 130,323   $ 103,802   $ 478,776   $ 366,388

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)

  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021
                               
ARR $ 512.5     $ 490.5     $ 466.0     $ 436.5     $ 412.5     $ 384.8     $ 333.0     $ 308.0  
                               
ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR   80 %     82 %     82 %     83 %     84 %     84 %     91 %     93 %
                               
ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR   20 %     18 %     18 %     17 %     16 %     16 %     9 %     7 %
                               
ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR   72 %     71 %     71 %     70 %     69 %     68 %     64 %     63 %
                               
ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR   28 %     29 %     29 %     30 %     31 %     32 %     36 %     37 %
                               
Dollar-based net retention rate (1)   113 %     115 %     117 %     120 %     120 %     119 %     119 %     117 %
                               
Devices   30.0       29.3       28.4       26.8       26.1       25.0       23.2       21.8  
                               
Customers   71,000       69,000       67,000       62,000       60,000       57,000       53,000       50,000  

(1) The dollar-based net retention rates for periods prior to June 30, 2022 were based on our Jamf legacy business and did not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Operating expenses $ 124,571     $ 102,593     $ 498,423     $ 352,233  
Amortization expense   (7,124 )     (7,019 )     (28,227 )     (25,294 )
Stock-based compensation   (16,949 )     (11,447 )     (99,017 )     (31,456 )
Acquisition-related expense   (1,212 )     (1,533 )     (4,582 )     (6,300 )
Acquisition-related earnout   (306 )     (1,200 )     (694 )     (6,037 )
Offering costs               (124 )     (594 )
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   (703 )     (173 )     (1,667 )     (1,381 )
Legal settlement         (800 )           (5,000 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 98,277     $ 80,421     $ 364,112     $ 276,171  
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Gross profit $ 99,910     $ 76,513     $ 359,549     $ 276,031  
Amortization expense   4,172       5,183       19,932       16,018  
Stock-based compensation   2,697       1,584       10,153       4,349  
Acquisition-related expense         71       61       88  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   190       12       347       146  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 106,969     $ 83,363     $ 390,042     $ 296,632  
Gross profit margin   77 %     74 %     75 %     75 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   82 %     80 %     81 %     81 %
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Operating loss $ (24,661 )   $ (26,080 )   $ (138,874 )   $ (76,202 )
Amortization expense   11,296       12,202       48,159       41,312  
Stock-based compensation   19,646       13,031       109,170       35,805  
Acquisition-related expense   1,212       1,604       4,643       6,388  
Acquisition-related earnout   306       1,200       694       6,037  
Offering costs               124       594  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   893       185       2,014       1,527  
Legal settlement         800             5,000  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,692     $ 2,942     $ 25,930     $ 20,461  
Operating loss margin (19 )%   (25 )%   (29 )%   (21 )%
Non-GAAP operating income margin   7 %     3 %     5 %     6 %


Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net loss $ (21,231 )   $ (23,750 )   $ (141,301 )   $ (75,189 )
Exclude: income tax benefit   1,234       3,254       913       4,789  
Loss before income tax benefit   (22,465 )     (27,004 )     (142,214 )     (79,978 )
Amortization expense   11,296       12,202       48,159       41,312  
Stock-based compensation   19,646       13,031       109,170       35,805  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (1,279 )     54       2,802       849  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                     449  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   682       678       2,722       1,002  
Acquisition-related expense   1,212       1,604       4,643       6,388  
Acquisition-related earnout   306       1,200       694       6,037  
Offering costs               124       594  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   893       185       2,014       1,527  
Legal settlement         800             5,000  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   10,291       2,750       28,114       18,985  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)   (2,469 )     (660 )     (6,747 )     (4,556 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 7,822     $ 2,090     $ 21,367     $ 14,429  
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.17 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (1.17 )   $ (0.64 )
Diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (1.17 )   $ (0.64 )
Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:              
Basic   122,300,221       119,145,856       120,720,972       118,276,462  
Diluted   122,300,221       119,145,856       120,720,972       118,276,462  
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.06     $ 0.02     $ 0.18     $ 0.12  
Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.02     $ 0.16     $ 0.12  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic   122,300,221       119,145,856       120,720,972       118,276,462  
Diluted   133,027,869       129,512,412       130,965,684       123,105,959  

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Jamf changed its method of calculating its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation on a retroactive basis. Under the new method, Jamf’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Historically, Jamf had approximated the effective tax rate by taking into account the sizeable U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and tax credit carryforwards that have not been recorded where Jamf does not expect to record or pay tax for the foreseeable future.

  Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 90,005     $ 65,165  
Less:      
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (7,727 )     (9,755 )
Free cash flow   82,278       55,410  
Add:      
Cash paid for interest   763       967  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   4,480       5,039  
Cash paid for legal settlement         5,000  
Unlevered free cash flow $ 87,521     $ 66,416  
Total revenue $ 478,776     $ 366,388  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   19 %     18 %
Free cash flow margin   17 %     15 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   18 %     18 %

 


