'Artists in the Americas,' an Art Book Produced by pixiv That Features Works by 62 Creators Active in North and South America, Will Be Published on Friday, March 17

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ⁠pixiv, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) is partnering with PIE International Inc. (hereinafter "PIE International", Office: Tokyo, Toshima Ward; President: Hiromoto Miyoshi) to release "Artists in the Americas" to the Japanese domestic market on Friday, March 17, and scheduled for publication internationally in various countries, starting with North America, from the beginning of September 2023. The art book features works by 62 notable creators active in North and South America.

Since 2021, pixiv has worked with publishers in South Korea and Taiwan to produce the "ARTISTS IN" series of art books introducing creators who are active around the world. With the goal of creating a space for making creative activities more enjoyable, pixiv hopes to bring the works of international artists beyond geographical and linguistic barriers and connect creators.

"Artists in the Americas" will focus on works by creators in North and South America that demonstrate a different evolution in styles when compared to Japanese illustration.

In North and South America, there are many illustrators who are pushing boundaries into new forms of expression, influenced by traditional art styles, film, music, animation, games, American-style comics, and many other forms of entertainment. In addition, in recent years, the rise of the Internet has brought the influence of Asian animation (anime), manga and games to creators in the Americas, creating completely new paths of style evolution.

The book will be published in collaboration with PIE International, a noted publisher of art and design books. In order to make the book more accessible around the world, the volume will be published using both Japanese and English, and will be sold in North America and various other regions around the world through PIE International's international distribution network.

pixiv remains dedicated to its mission to create a space for making creative activities more enjoyable, and will continue to partner with various businesses to launch projects supporting creators around the world.

Retailer Information

USA animate Online Shop https://en.animate-onlineshop.jp/products/9784756256669

Books Kinokuniya USA Stores https://usa.kinokuniya.com/

* The book will be pre-released on Friday, March 17 to the USA animate Online Shop and Books Kinokuniya USA Online Store, followed by an official release in early September 2023 to bookstores across North America in both physical and online stores.

■ PIE International, Inc. https://pie.co.jp/book/i/5685/?lang=america

PIE International is a Japanese publisher based in Tokyo. For over 30 years, PIE has delivered beautiful and high-quality books around the world, attracting the attention of creators and the international visual entertainment industry. From their origins as a design studio, PIE is committed to making books in line with the philosophy of "Sweet and Fresh." Their list has since expanded to cover a wide range of genres, including Comic Art, Japanese Culture, and Fine Art, as well as Photography, Design, Craft, and Children's Books with the aim of bringing the charm of Pretty, Impressive, Entertaining (PIE) books to the world.

■ About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works". It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun." Currently, pixiv has more than 90 million registered users.

