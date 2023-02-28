Submit Release
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Bolyn Hubby, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will participate in a panel focused on infectious diseases at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, at 6:10 a.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


