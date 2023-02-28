FDLE arrests sexual predator for failing to comply with registration laws

For Immediate Release

February 28, 2023



FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Sonny Michael Steel, 69, of Ft. Lauderdale, for 12 counts of providing false sexual predator registration information and two counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned.



FDLE began its investigation in January after a boat registered in Steel’s name was seized as part of a human smuggling investigation stemming from the mass migration deployment in the Florida Keys. Agents say Steel registered the boat in compliance with Florida sexual predator laws, but failed to register a yellow school bus and travel trailer. FDLE agents also found that, on 12 separate-occasions, he provided an incorrect license plate for a pick-up truck he owned.



Steel is on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry following a 2000 conviction for sexual battery out of Broward County. If you have additional information about Sonny Michael Steel and possible criminal acts, please contact FDLE at 1-888-357-7332.



Steel was arrested Friday and booked into the Broward County Jail. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department assisted in the arrest. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

