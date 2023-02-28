Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,028 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests sexual predator for failing to comply with registration laws

For Immediate Release
February 28, 2023
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Sonny Michael Steel, 69, of Ft. Lauderdale, for 12 counts of providing false sexual predator registration information and two counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned. 
 
FDLE began its investigation in January after a boat registered in Steel’s name was seized as part of a human smuggling investigation stemming from the mass migration deployment in the Florida Keys. Agents say Steel registered the boat in compliance with Florida sexual predator laws, but failed to register a yellow school bus and travel trailer. FDLE agents also found that, on 12 separate-occasions, he provided an incorrect license plate for a pick-up truck he owned. 
 
Steel is on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry following a 2000 conviction for sexual battery out of Broward County.  If you have additional information about Sonny Michael Steel and possible criminal acts, please contact FDLE at 1-888-357-7332.
 
Steel was arrested Friday and booked into the Broward County Jail.  The Fort Lauderdale Police Department assisted in the arrest.  The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit.    
 
For Further Information Contact: 
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests sexual predator for failing to comply with registration laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more