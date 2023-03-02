City of Waukesha Embraces Streamlined, Straightforward, Smarter CAMA with Patriot Properties/Catalis
Patriot gives the City of Waukesha powerful tools to ensure accuracy while relieving the administrative burden of data input, audit trails, and redundancies in the process.”WAUKESHA, WI, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the City of Waukesha sought to upgrade its Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system for property valuation, they turned to Patriot Properties, a division of Catalis Tax & CAMA, Inc., for capabilities that proved more straightforward, streamlined, and smarter than before. From the supported initial conversion to sustained functionality assessments, the customer support team at Patriot ensured that Waukesha’s CAMA efforts didn’t skip a beat.
— Samuel A. Walker
Patriot’s CAMA solution provides best-in-class solutions for municipalities seeking to ensure equitable valuation. By maximizing the resources of the Assessor’s Office, enhancing analysis capability of appraisals, and harnessing cutting-edge geospatial integration, Patriot’s CAMA solution meets best practices of municipal CAMA while staying current with all legislative requirements through its cloud-based automation. User-friendly functionality integrates seamlessly with the city’s preferred valuation methods and support modules, defining team roles, and simplifying workflow protocols. Sophisticated digital tools, from mobile collection capabilities to layers of mapping, provide even more advanced spatial and statistical analysis.
“Patriot’s CAMA solution was able to merge into Waukesha’s existing systems to yield a clearer snapshot of property valuation with more efficiency,” said Samuel A. Walker, City Assessor. “Backed with responsive client support, Patriot gives the City of Waukesha powerful tools to ensure accuracy while relieving the administrative burden of data input, audit trails, and redundancies in the process.”
“We are excited to have partnered with the City of Waukesha on their CAMA solution,” said Steve Ashbacher, EVP, Catalis Tax & CAMA. “Our best-in-class solution provides Waukesha the tools they need to support their future growth.”
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.
Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn