Travel trade can access MGTO’s online services via “Macao One Account” from March

MACAU, February 28 - From 1 March onwards, license holders of various establishments regulated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) can access MGTO’s relevant services via “Macao One Account”. The widened access goes in line with the SAR Government’s advancement in electronic administration.

Five services available on “Macao One Account”

Whether as a natural or legal person, license holders of MGTO-regulated establishments including hotel establishments, restaurants, simple dining establishments, fast food kiosks, bars, nightclubs and travel agencies, can log into “Macao One Account” to access the range of MGTO’s online services available on Macao Tourism Industry Net to proceed with the formalities as follows: license renewal, submission of travel agencies’ quarterly reports and information of tour groups, room rate and price list declaration.

Open up convenient access to online services on “Macao One Account”

Establishment license holders who have not opened their own “Macao One Account” are advised to do so soon via Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau so that they can enjoy convenient access to related online services.

MGTO continues to optimize its website and online services for industry operators to handle various business matters conveniently, while providing Macao’s latest travel information for visitors. All are welcome to visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/ or Macao Tourism Industry Net: https://industry.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/index.php for more information.

