Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Inaugural Sarcoidosis Crystal Awards Gala to honor actor, Jeryl Prescott Gallien, Dr. George Mensah, Director of The Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science from the NIH, news anchor and…

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, announces FSR's Inaugural Sarcoidosis Crystal Awards Gala: Celebrating Connections, Collaboration, and Catalyzing Research. The Gala will bring together the sarcoidosis community for an evening celebrating clinicians, researchers, and advocates from around the globe who are leading the charge to advance sarcoidosis research and carve the path towards better treatments and a cure.



“In recent years, the field of sarcoidosis has seen extraordinary advancements,” said Mary McGowan, FSR Chief Executive Officer. “We come together to celebrate four exceptional individuals’ contributions to awareness, research, and the power of collaboration and innovation in driving progress and improved patient outcomes for all impacted by this challenging disease.”

Gala attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour and dinner followed by a commemorative awards ceremony. The Gala will be attended by the nation’s most influential and esteemed individuals in sarcoidosis, science, medical research, advocacy, business, the media, and government.

The following awards will be presented during the event:

The FSR Sarcoidosis Crystal Spotlight Award presented to Dr. Jeryl Prescott Gallien , actor from AMC’s Walking Dead and BET’s All the Queen’s Men and spokesperson for FSR's Ignore No More: African American Women & Sarcoidosis National Campaign.

presented to , actor from AMC’s Walking Dead and BET’s All the Queen’s Men and spokesperson for FSR's Ignore No More: African American Women & Sarcoidosis National Campaign. The FSR Sarcoidosis Crystal Community Engagement Award presented to Dr. George Mensah, Director of The Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science (CTRIS) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

presented to Director of The Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science (CTRIS) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The FSR Crystal Sarcoidosis Inspiration Award presented to John Carlin , news anchor for WSLS 10 News. John also serves as a member of the Patient Advisory Committee for FSR, and hosts the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast, which shines a light on sarcoidosis.

presented to , news anchor for WSLS 10 News. John also serves as a member of the Patient Advisory Committee for FSR, and hosts the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast, which shines a light on sarcoidosis. The FSR Sarcoidosis Crystal Award for Excellence in Research and Clinical Care presented to Dr. Marjolein Drent, member of FSR Scientific Advisory Board member, Professor emeritus ILD at the FHML of the Maastricht University, NL, guest senior researcher at the ILD Center of Excellence, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, NL, Chair ILD Care Foundation and honorary member of Sarcoidose.nl (Dutch Sarcoidosis Patient Association). She has been involved in sarcoidosis care and research for over 30 years. She has received several awards and honors, including the ‘World Sarcoidosis Person of the Year Award’ in 2012 in Dublin, Ireland, and the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Lifetime Achievement Award ILD.

The FSR Inaugural Gala will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 6:00pm-9:00pm EST at Union Station in Washington, DC on the heels of an FSR Congressional Briefing focused on improving diversity and representation in clinical trials. This Congressional Briefing is taking place the same day as the Gala at 12:00pm EST in room 2075 of the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill.

To learn more about the Sarcoidosis Crystal Awards Gala, please visit stopsarcoidosis.org/gala-2023 to learn more.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR and to join our community, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

