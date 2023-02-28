Submit Release
XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by MODE Global

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today announced that it has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year by MODE Global, one of the largest 3PL transportation platforms in North America. XPO and MODE have worked together to provide quality LTL shipping solutions for customers for over a decade. 

Chase Smith, vice president, carrier services for MODE, said, “2022 was an amazing year of growth with XPO. Their commitment to being an industry-leading LTL provider supports our employees and agents in ensuring high customer satisfaction. We deeply value our partnership with XPO and anticipate continued success in 2023.”

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “This award is a testament to our ability to deliver high-quality results across our LTL network, due in large part to the unwavering commitment of our employees. We thank MODE for recognizing our strong record of customer service and collaboration.”

The MODE carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria, such as service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, volume and revenue growth, as well as collaboration and communication. XPO was awarded National LTL Carrier of the Year for being exceptional in its approach, delivery and support.

About XPO
XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

