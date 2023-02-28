Georgia communities awarded federal historic preservation grants

Eight Georgia municipalities will receive federal subgrants totaling more than $106,000 to support historic preservation activities in their respective communities, the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office announced.

The 2022 Historic Preservation Fund grants facilitate historic preservation planning initiatives and projects such as historic resource surveys, outreach efforts, and bricks-and-mortar projects throughout Georgia.

Grants are provided annually through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and are administered by the State Historic Preservation Office of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

This year’s grant recipients are as follows:

City of Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Commission — $12,728.10— Phase I of Historic Resource Survey for All Unincorporated Chatham County

Each year, Georgia's 100 Certified Local Governments (CLGs) are eligible to apply for these matching grants which are 60 percent federally funded and 40 percent locally funded.

A city or county must pass a preservation ordinance and establish a historic preservation commission to be eligible in becoming a federal Certified Local Government.

“The work of local stakeholders is vital to building a consensus for municipal-level historic preservation work. We are proud of this year’s grant recipients and all our Certified Local Government partners,” said the Historic Preservation Division. “The CLG program is an invaluable tool in promoting economic development through local historic resources. The communities participating in the program have taken the initiative to protect their built heritage, in turn preserving that which makes their cities, counties, and Georgia truly special.”

HPF grant funds may be used for a variety of other preservation activities, including archaeological surveys, design guidelines and publications. Educational, promotional and tourism activities are also eligible for grant fund usage.

For information on the Historic Preservation Fund grant program, contact hpgrants@dca.ga.gov.

For information on the Certified Local Government program, contact Certified Local Government Coordinator Paige Jennings at 404-486-6442 or paige.jennings@dca.ga.gov.