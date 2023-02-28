North American Travel Journalists Association Announces 31st Annual Award Winners for Excellence In Travel Journalism

31st Annual NATJA Awards Competition

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) announced the winners of the 31st Annual NATJA Travel Media Awards Competition. Awards were made to publications, travel journalists and photographers, and destination marketing organizations. Winning entries from major publications included Condé Nast Traveler, which took top travel magazine for the second year in a row, Travel + Leisure, Bloomberg Pursuits, and National Geographic Travel. Among the destination marketing organizations receiving honors were Visit Buffalo Niagara and Visit Topeka. A complete list of the winners and honorable mentions is available on our website at www.natja.org.

“The entries we received this year exemplify the “best of the best” in travel journalism from photography to articles, to blogs, to podcasts, to destination marketing,” stated NATJA CEO, Helen Hernandez. “We congratulate all of the winners on their creativity, thoughtful and entertaining submissions. Special appreciation to our judges who spent countless hours selecting today’s recipients.”

Judges for the competition included award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators from across journalism disciplines. One first place (Gold) winner is chosen in each of the categories along with 2nd place (Silver), 3rd place (Bronze), and Honorable Mentions. To qualify for an award or honor, work had to be published from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

Founded in 1991, NATJA is a travel journalism industry leader that fosters high-quality journalism by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional program benefits and valuable resources, honoring the excellence of journalism throughout the world, and promoting travel and leisure to the general public.