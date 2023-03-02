Incluvision Trust Launches Latin America’s 1st LGBTQIA+ Streaming Platform and Production Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Incluvision Trust, the first LGBT streaming service and production company in Latin America, announced the BETA launch of its streaming platform, Incluvision TV, and its production company, Incluvision Productions. While Incluvision TV aims to provide entertaining, inspirational, and original content to the LGBT community, Incluvision Productions is focused on working with diverse creators and companies to produce inclusive content.
After 4 years of development, Incluvision TV has launched its BETA version with over 40 episodes across 7 different programs. The platform’s content covers a wide range of topics from news segments (NotiNews), interviews with influential people (Cronicas) in the LGBT community, and behind the scenes (Todo Acceso) to some of the most significant events to travel (Sobre el Arcoiris), entertainment (Top Flow), art, music, and sexology (HotLine with Gaysell).
In the second half of 2023, Incluvision TV will also be premiering 3 new programs as well as beginning pre-production on two competition-style programs. The premiering programs will consist of Take Care, a program dedicated to health/wellness both mentally and physically; English Notes, an educational program that teaches English through music and Nerdology, a program that looks at the world of fantasy, science fiction, and video games and their impact on the LGBT community. The two competition style programs will consist of Master Designer, a fashion design competition featuring Latinx designers from the USA and Latin America; and Academia Drag, the largest international Latinx drag competition.
In support of all the original content, Incluvision TV will also begin licensing content from other creators to feature on the platform and to further spread the art and voices of the LGBT community in the Latin American market.
Additionally, Incluvision Productions has also begun supporting the LGBT community and companies that support inclusivity and diversity. Jacob Bennett (Incluvision’s COO) stated, “Incluvision Productions aims to not only produce high-quality content for members of the community and to give them access to our experience, knowledge, and pool of LGBT talent, but also to work with companies to assist them in the production of Pride events, inclusive internal materials, and audiovisual publications that show their support to the community and their dedication to diversity.”
“It all started on a flight from Miami to San Francisco. Joe Granda was watching a documentary about the future of television and had a revelation: he wanted to create the first streaming platform dedicated to telling the stories, educating, empowering, and promoting the great talents and content of the Latino LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.” Said, Jacob Bennett (Incluvision's COO), recounting how Joe Granda had this vision during this inspirational flight.
In fact, he was so inspired by it that he decided to come out of his retirement from the music industry and start working on his dream project full-time. “In addition to being an incredible storyteller himself, Joe has always been interested in helping other artists reach their full potential. That’s why he created Incluvision—a platform that allows people all over the world to share their stories through music videos, interviews, or other media-related content!” commented Jacob Bennett.
While LGBTQIA+ representation has been improving worldwide, the importance of this project and what it means can not be understated. Incluvision's goals, while ambitious, are coming to fruition and will impact Latin America and help shape this world that we live in for the better.
For more information, please reach out to our press department at info@incluvisiontv.com
Jacob Bennett
After 4 years of development, Incluvision TV has launched its BETA version with over 40 episodes across 7 different programs. The platform’s content covers a wide range of topics from news segments (NotiNews), interviews with influential people (Cronicas) in the LGBT community, and behind the scenes (Todo Acceso) to some of the most significant events to travel (Sobre el Arcoiris), entertainment (Top Flow), art, music, and sexology (HotLine with Gaysell).
In the second half of 2023, Incluvision TV will also be premiering 3 new programs as well as beginning pre-production on two competition-style programs. The premiering programs will consist of Take Care, a program dedicated to health/wellness both mentally and physically; English Notes, an educational program that teaches English through music and Nerdology, a program that looks at the world of fantasy, science fiction, and video games and their impact on the LGBT community. The two competition style programs will consist of Master Designer, a fashion design competition featuring Latinx designers from the USA and Latin America; and Academia Drag, the largest international Latinx drag competition.
In support of all the original content, Incluvision TV will also begin licensing content from other creators to feature on the platform and to further spread the art and voices of the LGBT community in the Latin American market.
Additionally, Incluvision Productions has also begun supporting the LGBT community and companies that support inclusivity and diversity. Jacob Bennett (Incluvision’s COO) stated, “Incluvision Productions aims to not only produce high-quality content for members of the community and to give them access to our experience, knowledge, and pool of LGBT talent, but also to work with companies to assist them in the production of Pride events, inclusive internal materials, and audiovisual publications that show their support to the community and their dedication to diversity.”
“It all started on a flight from Miami to San Francisco. Joe Granda was watching a documentary about the future of television and had a revelation: he wanted to create the first streaming platform dedicated to telling the stories, educating, empowering, and promoting the great talents and content of the Latino LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.” Said, Jacob Bennett (Incluvision's COO), recounting how Joe Granda had this vision during this inspirational flight.
In fact, he was so inspired by it that he decided to come out of his retirement from the music industry and start working on his dream project full-time. “In addition to being an incredible storyteller himself, Joe has always been interested in helping other artists reach their full potential. That’s why he created Incluvision—a platform that allows people all over the world to share their stories through music videos, interviews, or other media-related content!” commented Jacob Bennett.
While LGBTQIA+ representation has been improving worldwide, the importance of this project and what it means can not be understated. Incluvision's goals, while ambitious, are coming to fruition and will impact Latin America and help shape this world that we live in for the better.
For more information, please reach out to our press department at info@incluvisiontv.com
Jacob Bennett
Incluvision Trust
+57 322 3702754
jacob@incluvisiontv.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok