LISA SONG SUTTON TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Song Sutton’s amazing story in business begins when she moved to Las Vegas after school and started working at a firm that did business litigation and business bankruptcy.
On a whim, she started her first business venture when she teamed up with a partner and founded Sin City Cupcakes. These special cupcakes are alcohol infused and have since become an iconic Las Vegas “must have” treat for visitors each year.
She soon realized she can have her own company if she teams up with an operations partner and they work together to successfully implement the proper procedures and processes.
“That was a turning point for me because I realized, ‘wow’ the sky is the limit,” Lisa said.
Next, she got her real estate license. She already had a pipeline of business, so she teamed up with a full-time broker who had the time and experience to help her.
She took this business model and continued to start other companies and has become very successful.
“I’m so grateful to be in a place, in a country where we literally can do anything we want. We can start businesses, we can buy real estate, we can execute on any ideas that we have.”
In addition to Sin City Cupcakes and real estate, she also has several locations for a mailbox rental pack and ship store called Ship Las Vegas as well as an ecommerce brand called Liquid and Lace.
She is also a general partner in a Venture capital firm called The Veteran Fund, which invests in start-ups that are led by founders from the military community.
She’s not only a successful entrepreneur, but she was also Miss Las Vegas and Miss Nevada. During this time she had the opportunity to make nearly 500 community appearances including volunteering at schools, hospitals and several non-profits.
Lisa has advice for women who want to start their own business but are a little hesitant.
“There’s a million different ways to do it, but the key is to just do it. Because if you don’t, then you are always left wondering.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
#
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+19209011057 ext.
email us here