Grammy & Emmy Award-Winning Artist Anu Sun & The Shed All-Stars Headline FREE Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Concert March 10 at West Las Vegas Library

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Cox Las Vegas have tapped the talents of Anu Sun & The Shed All-Stars to help broadcast their joint mission of bridging the “digital divide” in Southern Nevada. This party with a purpose on March 10 is designed to share information about low cost and free internet programs and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The Shed Open Jam will feature a concert headlined by Sun, a Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning artist and native Las Vegan, and The Shed All-Stars.

Admission to The Shed Open Jam on March 10 is FREE, and will take place at the West Las Vegas Library, located at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis and RSVPs are highly recommended. Visit The Shed Open Jam on the Library District website to RSVP.

“The numbers show that many in our community have not fully utilized the programs available to help with the cost of a digital connection and this event is designed to help inform and entertain,” said Cox Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet Uthman. “We hope that attendees will leave with knowledge about affordable internet programs to share with their friends, neighbors and communities and help us close the ‘digital divide’ – the gap between those who can and cannot afford a permanent internet connection.”

Like Cox, the Library District is committed to creating access points to technology for all members of the community.

"Access to technology is a basic human right and is critical to communications and job training,” said Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson. “Public libraries play an essential role in offering free access to computers, 3D printers, WiFi hotspots, tablets, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and so much more. The goal of this fun community event is to spread the word about affordable internet and free access to learning resources.”

This event is part of the six-month celebration “Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives” and funded through a $267,760 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Library District and more than 30 organizations around the country -- including libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and archives -- are participating in the celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and to recognize its global artistic and cultural impact.

The Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has already provided nearly 180,000 Nevada families with broadband internet connectivity in their homes. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, households that receive federal housing assistance are eligible to receive the ACP discount of up to $30 per month for internet service.



Cox’s long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide began more than two decades ago with its Connect2Compete program for families with children in k-12 grade. Today, Cox is a partner in administering the government’s ACP program to deliver financial relief to customers and recently launched a new low-cost solution ideal for veterans, senior citizens, and Americans with disabilities, called ConnectAssist. C2C and ConnectAssist customers can receive free internet when the ACP benefit is applied. To learn more about Cox's dedication to digital equity and explore affordable internet tiers, please visit cox.com/digitalequity.

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, as well as free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Anu Sun

Producer, songwriter and engineer Anu Sun is affectionately known industry-wide as “Anu The Giant,” but his physical stature only compliments his tremendous place in the music game. Aside from a staple in New York City’s live music scene, the Las Vegas native’s recent credits include work on the Grammy Award-winning motion picture soundtrack “Miles Ahead,” Emmy Award-winning HBO documentary “The Apollo,” and Peabody Award-winning motion picture “Mr. Soul.” Additionally, Anu has worked on production partner Robert Glasper’s Grammy nominated “Black Radio 2” album, as well as the projects of music legends Miles Davis, Johnny Cash, Keely Smith, and R&B staples Bilal, Ledisi, Lalah Hathaway and Ro James. When asked about his style of music, Anu said “It’s the maturation of the jazz samples used in 90’s Hip-Hop, fused with the stylings of ‘90s R&B.

About The Shed

The Shed, a New York City jam session established in 2003, is the brainchild of Grammy and Emmy award-accredited music producer/engineer Anu Sun. Since 2013, The Shed has been ranked one of New York City’s top jam sessions and has become known as a launchpad for progressive talent. To date, The Shed had performed for sold-out crowds in New York, London, Philadelphia, Virginia, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Past performers at The Shed Include: Dave Chapelle, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Bilal Oliver, Thundercat, Keyon Harrold, The Roots, Chris Daddy Dave, Chris Kings, Maurice Brown, J Ivy, George “Spanky” McCurdy, R.C & The Gritz, Bryan Michael Cox, The Baylor Project, Kameron Corvet, Donnell Rawlings, D. Woods, Yahzarah and many more.

