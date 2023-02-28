New TurboTides™ 2022-23 Release Elevates Turbomachinery Designs with New Infused AI Optimization
Turbomachinery product development teams can now achieve more with new capabilities from TurboTides.
TurboTides, Inc., marketer of state-of-the-art turbomachinery design technology, today announces the availability of its TurboTides 2022-23 release.
— Xuwen Qiu, Ph.D., president and founder of TurboTides, Inc.
• With the newly launched TurboTides 2022-23, engineers can access the power of true AI to optimize complex turbomachinery designs faster than ever.
• The new release amplifies the benefits of optimization to reduce design costs and cycle times while improving efficiencies.
• Integration of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), plus other advanced capabilities, boost efficiency and improve the user experience.
Manufacturers of all sizes – from small- to mid-sized companies to global organizations – will benefit from these breakthrough innovations. TurboTides delivers significant improvements in engineering and design technologies together with nearly unlimited computing power to help engineers across all industries import or create 1D and 3D designs and run 3D computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA) or one-dimensional 1D optimizers to reimagine product design and achieve product development goals that were previously difficult or not possible.
“Our AI optimization is a game changer in turbomachinery engineering and design. TurboTides is proud to provide the ability to seamlessly integrated workflow that combines AI optimization, automatic meshing, CFD and FEA in a single program,” said Xuwen Qiu, Ph.D., president and founder of TurboTides, Inc.
Highlighted New and Improved Features in This Release:
• First of its kind AI Optimization for turbomachinery
• Tandem Blades
• 1D Meanline Module enhancements
• New/updated Pipe Diffuser
• Advancements to Multi-stage Machine Design
• Enhancements to 3D Volute
• New Positive and Negative Guide Vane for Radial Pumps.
• New Inlet Chamber of Double-suction Pumps
• Updated Export in ACIS (.SAT) in addition to STEP, IGES, STL, BREP.
• 2D Through-flow Solver robustness
• Structured Mesh for Multiple Splitter Rows
• Improved Structured Mesh Templates
• Redesigned Hybrid Mesh
• CFD Simulation of Hemolysis in Blood Pumps
• More CFD Model Options and Post Processing Capabilities
• FEA Parameterization Analysis
• FEA Fatigue and Lifetime Analysis
• More S CO2 Cycle Models
TurboTides 2022-23 is now available for purchase.
For more detailed release information, a live demonstration or to become a product reseller, contact Scott Hanratty, vice president of sales at: info@turbotides.com.
About TurboTides, Inc.
Founded in 2018 by Dr. Xuwen Qiu, TurboTides, Inc. is a New Hampshire corporation located in Hanover, N.H., USA. TurboTides, Inc. markets, sells, and supports the TurboTides Turbomachinery Integrated Design System, a new generation of advanced commercial software for turbomachinery design and analysis.
About Empower Operations Corp.
Founded in 2014, Empower Operations Corp. offers leading-edge AI algorithms and software that accelerates product and process design for manufacturers. Their unique small-data learning technologies enable manufacturers meet market needs with lower costs, higher quality, and shorter time-to-market via fast learning and rapid iteration. The company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
TurboTides is a trademark of TurboTides, Inc.
