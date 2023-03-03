Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Presents at Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Mid-South Workshop

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Logo

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Founder and CEO of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions, Renee Brunelle Matthews, facilitated a workshop on Surviving and Current Spouses at the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Mid-South Workshop in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pathfinder’s Co-Founder presented on how to combat clutter, organize documents, prepare for emergencies, and survive the passing of a loved one. Attendees left with strategies for decluttering and organizing, safe storage options for critical documents, and a survivor’s planning guide for one of life’s toughest assignments – the passing of a loved one.

The workshop took place on February 24th & 25th at the MOAA Mid-South Workshop in Birmingham, Alabama. Additionally, Renee Brunelle Matthews serves on the MOAA’s Surviving Spouse Advisory Council and supports MOAA’s active role in military personnel matters.

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area with over 30 years of experience in senior living, estate sale and the design industry. Their team has won several awards for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. Their team of experts have established partnerships with some of the largest assisted living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their white glove services help those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include move management and downsizing, collaborative divorce, organizing and decluttering, real estate support, mental health moves, and extreme content assistance. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process. Talk to a specialist about coordinating a tailored move for you and your family today!