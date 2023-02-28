Semaglutide: “Hollywood’s weight loss secrets” give hope to millions of overweight and obese Americans

Weightlifting is a Waste of Time - So is Cardio

Scientist, inventor, and author John Jaquish, Ph.D. launches Primal Medical Group and discusses the safety of the weight loss drug Semaglutide.

Eating recklessly and then taking a drug to drop some weight, and then going back to eating recklessly -- you’re likely to be physically worse off after doing that” — John Jaquish, Ph.D