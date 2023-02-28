Entrex Carbon Market launches CO/SETT a Carbon Offset Security offering Annual Dollar-for-Dollar Carbon Dividends
Entrex announced it launched the CO/SETT Carbon Offset Asset, a tradable security that provides dollar-for-dollar annual carbon offset dividends for holders.
The innovation offers CO/SETT owners the ability to retire carbon offset dividend income against carbon offset expense: neutralizing their expense while still owning a security on the balance sheet.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has launched the Entrex CO/SETT (Entrex’s Carbon Offset Asset Security) a tradable security that projects dollar-for-dollar annual carbon offset dividends for holders.
“We believe this is a paradigm shift for the ESG community,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market. “We offer corporation CFO's the ability to purchase the CO/SETT security as an investment asset whereby owners receive an annual dividend, on a dollar for dollar basis, of carbon offsets. These carbon offset dividends can then be retired -- neutralizing the effect on the income statement but equally important neutralizing the owner's carbon footprint as needed."
“The innovation is how CO/SETT owners can retire carbon offset dividend income against carbon offset expense — neutralizing their expense while also mitigating their carbon footprint,” Watkins continued. "It offers companies a win-win carbon neutrality solution."
“Trading CO/SETTs on our THETA trading platform allows institutions the frictionless ability of an institutional carbon offset trade — and retirement for carbon neutrality use — with institutional settlement by traditional Wall Street infrastructures,” said Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Carbon Market.
“Entrex’s regulatory and security mindset created a whole new category of products for the voluntary carbon market — they are exclusive in offering renowned Wall Street oversight and research of the underlying projects and carbon offset securities — which brilliantly offer buyers and traders comfort without the historical underwriting of projects and offsets firms have had to do in the past,” said George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp.
