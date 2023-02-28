GeoComm Announces Issuance of a United States Patent Related to Translating Raw Geodetic Locations into Dispatchable Locations

GeoComm is pleased to announce the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of a new patent related to GeoComm’s z-axis vertical location technology:

SYSTEM AND METHODS FOR TRANSLATING GEODETIC POSITION MEASUREMENTS OF EMERGENCY CALLER LOCATIONS INTO DISPATCHABLE ADDRESS LOCATIONS (US11445354B1)

GeoComm observed that new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules for wireless carriers required that a determination of mobile 9-1-1 caller z-axis (vertical) position be provided to Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) in Height above Ellipsoid (HAE); GeoComm investigated how this information could be delivered in an actionable format. This involved converting raw location measurements into a dispatchable location that includes data such as building name, floor level, and room name. To meet the needs of the industry, GeoComm invented a new system and methods for converting raw geodetic position measurements with z-axis information into a consumable, useful set of data that can be used within the ECC.

“Historically, locating 9-1-1 calls from cell phones inside multistory buildings has been challenging. This patented technology builds upon two other indoor location related GeoComm patents granted in 2021 and further enhances indoor emergency response by making indoor 9-1-1 callers z-axis positioning actionable. This new invention from GeoComm will empower public safety emergency responders with actionable vertical indoor positioning information to aid in reducing response times and saving lives,” said John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Innovation.

For more information on GeoComm’s innovative products that utilize these patented technologies, visit Vertical Location Services - GeoComm : GeoComm

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 27 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, mapped the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guided emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Throughout the years our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geocomm.com.