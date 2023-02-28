DefiLabs participated in Blockchain Fest 2023, Bringing Innovative Crypto Asset Management to the world

DefiLabs is the most advanced automatic liquidity acquisition yield farm and decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Fest 2023 event was held on February 16th and 17th at Marina Bay Sands convention center Singapore. DefiLabs, a prominent decentralized asset management crypto staking platform, has announced their participation. The platform highlights its usage of artificial intelligence and quantum algorithms to highlight its cutting-edge portfolio management capabilities.

One of the most engaging events in Southeast Asia is Blockchain Fest. Blockchain, exchanges, cryptocurrencies, decentralised finance (DeFi), NFT, mining, GameFi, online payments, and many countries from around the world will all be present at the event. Project parties and investment institutions were present.

The Blockchain Fest event is a gathering of leading experts, investors, and innovators in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. It provides a unique opportunity for participants to network, share ideas, and showcase their latest solutions.

DefiLabs managed to discuss their distinctive method to managing digital assets and emphasize the advantages of adopting a decentralized platform during the Blockchain Fest event. "We are honored to join in the Blockchain Fest event and share our innovative platform with the attendees," said a spokesperson for DefiLabs. DefiLabs invites all interested parties to attend the event and learn more about its revolutionary approach to digital asset management.

DefiLabs will further connect with more blockchain fest events in the future in order to expand the passion to the entire blockchain community. To know more about DefiLabs, visit the official website or join the Telegram channel for all recent updates. Stay tuned for more details!

A decentralized platform managed by artificial intelligence and curated by protocols that is running on the BSC chain and has passed the security audit by CertiK and Cyberscope. DefiLabs brings the financial sophistication of AI-managed funds to DeFi. DefiLabs AI yield aggregator, dynamically manages portfolios, performs efficient asset allocation, recommends and invests them in various high-yield liquidity pools as well as in financial trading based on quantum trading algorithms to maximize the returns.

