Severely injured post-9/11 Veterans summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness for Veterans organizations

/EIN News/ -- TAUNTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February 2023, three severely injured combat Veterans with limb amputations climbed Mount Kilimanjaro together to raise awareness for Veterans organizations that supported them during their recoveries. This included the national nonprofit, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), an organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. The trio –Marine Captain Cameron West, Marine Sergeant Adam Kisielewski, and Army Sergeant Steven Curry – were severely injured while serving and have all received HFOT homes. Each of the three have also led HFOT’s Veterans Action and Advisory Team and served on the national Board of Directors.

The climb was sponsored by No Person Left Behind (NPLB) Outdoors and the MI Charitable Foundation. Sgt Kisielewski is the president of NPLB, an organization that provides a variety of outdoor activities and outings at no cost to injured Veterans.

Sgt Kisielewski led the trek and recruited Capt West and SGT Curry to join the team. He said it is only because of their specially adapted custom HFOT homes that they were able to complete the rigorous training and conditioning required to make the journey. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without the generosity of others. We hope summiting the tallest mountain in Africa will be inspiring to our children and anyone dealing with disabilities. We all appreciate everyone who helped make this possible.” says Sgt Kisielewski.

“The hike up Kilimanjaro to the summit was a wonderful adventure and I highly suggest it to those desiring to test their grit. My favorite part of the experience were the local people and porters that accompanied us. Full of smiles and laughter, they made the journey into something quite beautiful.” ~Cameron West

“I've been out of the military for 15 years and I'm missing a leg, but climbing Mount Kilimanjaro has shown me, and more importantly my children, that I still have the courage and determination to overcome any obstacle put in front of me.” ~Steven Curry

“What these three Veterans accomplished together demonstrates how important specially adapted custom homes are for these severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Living in a barrier-free environment enables them to realize their life goals and achieve remarkable accomplishments, such as climbing one of the highest summits in the world,” says HFOT Chairman of the Board General (USA, Retired) Richard Cody.

Homes For Our Troops has delivered over 350 homes in 44 states and currently has 70 active projects nationwide. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans.

