The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation to launch a digital exhibition of children’s pandemic stories

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation is launching an online public gallery featuring stories and art by children from across Canada about their pandemic experiences. Retired astronaut and children’s author, Col. Chris Hadfield will share his love of reading and thoughts on its impact with Scarborough families and invited guests at the launch of Lost & Found: pandemic stories of discovery as told by kids in Canada.



Toronto event details

What National launch of the Lost & Found digital exhibition Date Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time 2:00 to 3:30 pm ET Location Malvern Family Resource Centre, Scarborough, ON

90 Littles Rd, Scarborough, ON M1B 5E2 Available for

comment Hon. Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada (TBC)

Chris Hadfield, O.C., O.ONT., M.S.C., C.D., Colonel, Astronaut (retired) and member of the board of directors of Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation

Ariel Siller, Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer

Anusha Narendran, Children’s Program and Services Manager, Malvern Family Resource Centre

The Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation, in partnership with child-serving organizations across the country are hosting in-person launch events throughout the month of March in Vancouver (March 9), Whitehorse (March 17), Quebec (March 18) and Halifax (March 29).

