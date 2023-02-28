7-Year-Old Recording Artist King Moore to Release Inspiring “Big Dreams” Music Video For Optimism Month

“BIG DREAMS” shines a spotlight on reaching for the stars and never giving up.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented recording artist King Moore is right on time with the March 2 release of his music video for his hit single “Big Dreams.” March is National Optimism Month, after all, and just like Ralph Waldo Emerson inspires us with his directive, “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true,” King is inspiring youth everywhere to share their dreams.King’s catchy “Big Dreams” single has racked up more than 1 million streams since its debut on his 7th birthday, Oct. 11, 2022, including a notable organic 500,000 streams on Spotify in just 90 days. Ever since, his growing fanbase has been anticipating the music video release.The natural-born entertainer captivates with his catchy riffs, smooth dance moves and unique sense of style. He started singing at age 5 and is most comfortable on a stage sharing energy with his audience. He also loves the camera, showing range as an actor who can command comedic vibes and seamlessly turn to the dramatic. He makes his feature film debut as Langdon in the independent dark comedy “Cora Bora,” due out in spring 2023.King thrives on the energy of creating music in the studio as he collaborates with the KZZ Lifestyle team to write, produce and record his own music. Taking to the stage, though, is where his magic truly shines. “Big Dreams” was inspired by King’s desire to be on TV performing his music, developing his own TV show, and more. The multi-talented artist is dedicated to perfecting his craft with vocal lessons, piano lessons, karate, and gymnastics. Never losing sight of what’s important, he also gives back, donating a percentage of his proceeds — ranging between $2,500 to $5,000 annually — to a youth sports organization.Clearly, with such an uplifting campaign of positivity, King’s following will only continue to grow.His current social reach overview: YouTube views: 1 million+YouTube subscribers:15,000+“Big Dreams” Spotify streams: 500,000+TikTok followers: 40,000 Instagram followers: 300,000Combined views between YouTube, Instagram, & TikTik: 10 million***