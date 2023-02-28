Evans Gives Wisconsin Athletes a Leg Up Through Name, Image and Likeness

With NCAA's Approval, Company Is Among Those to Provide Much-Needed Financial Support for Student-Athletes

With just a third of undergraduate students completing their degrees within the prescribed four-year period, one thing is clear: College is difficult. And with most collegiate sports teams performing at near-pro levels these days, there's no debating that life as a college athlete is a more than full-time effort, says Ryan Keepman, CEO for Evans Transportation Services Inc. But minus a paycheck for their hard work and efforts, there's no guarantee that student-athletes have the financial resources necessary to support a happy, healthy lifestyle, says Jason Mansur, Evans' president. Thanks to their company, two athletes from the University of Wisconsin now have a little more to lean on.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006216/en/

In 2021, members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) voted to allow athletes to benefit from "name, image and likeness" (NIL), permitting students to receive financial support from corporate sponsors that identify with their performance on and off the field. Evans was among the first to jump at the opportunity, targeting student-athletes from the University of Wisconsin who embody the company's customer-first, best-in-class philosophy, which it dubs the "Evans Experience." Beginning in January of this year, the full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions has linked up with Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike and softball player Molly Schlosser, both of whom company officials say exhibit the sort of heightened level of performance and efficiency that's synonymous with the Evans brand.

"At Evans, we understand the meaning of partnership, because that's what our business is based on. We also know what these kids are going through, and want to be there to support them," says Keepman, who played football at the University of Wisconsin. "Evans believes that there's value in these kids having some money in their pockets, to help them live a healthy and productive college life. With as much as every college athlete gives to their university—and to those of us who are inspired by their performances—we want to do everything we can to help them succeed at even higher levels both on the field and in the classroom."

As athletes and students, Dike and Schlosser demonstrate Evans' mantra for heart and hustle. As a senior who is studying communication arts, Dike started all 13 games in the Badger's 2022 football season, amassing 47 catches and 689 receiving yards. His six scoring plays ranked him as seventh in the Big Ten and were the most for any Badger wide receiver since 2019.

In 2022, Schlosser played in 49 games, 33 of which she started as a freshman. She had 23 hits on the year, including two triples and a double, ending the year with a .253 batting average and a .308 slugging percentage. "I knew that Wisconsin would push me to my limits and better me every single day and I wanted that challenge," Schlosser says.

"Just like Evans, Molly and Chimere both have proven that they're driven by commitment," Keepman says. Both are outstanding athletes, but it isn't just their on-the-field accomplishments that drew them to Evans. Instead, it's their performance-based mindsets and drive for constant improvement that match the Evans Experience, officials say. After gathering insights into players from coaching staff and others, "We approach this much the same way we hire," says Mansur, who ran cross country at the University of St. Thomas. "That's number one for us and I think it's important to highlight, because that's what generates this shared energy through name, image and likeness. That shared outlook on how we go about work and life every day allows us to come together as partners, the same way we do with all of our customers. It's about common goals and a relentless drive for constant improvement."

And it's about more than just putting a little money into athletes' pockets, Keepman points out. "There are a lot of things that I would love to have had when I was a student athlete, including a support system to help steer and mentor me in the right direction," he says. "Having that opportunity to offer this support is a great feeling and something we hope will make a big impact and difference on the field, in the classroom and in whatever follows, whether it's a career as a professional athlete or in business."

About Evans Transportation Services Inc.

Evans Transportation Services Inc. is a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for North American shippers. Equipped with exclusive carrier contracts, true transparency, and time- and cost-saving optimizations, the company's end-to-end transportation management systems are backed by a dedicated team with decades of experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006216/en/