Healthful & Sympto Health Merge to Become Rely Health, Expanding Its Care Navigation Service for Patients

In Era of Increasing AI & Health Automation, Rely Health Announces NewHealthcare Role of Patient Care Navigators

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inflect Health, the investment and innovation hub of national healthcare Partnership Vituity, today announced that its incubated startup Healthful has merged with Sympto to become Rely Health, a new Care Navigation infrastructure provider for the country's largest healthcare customers.

"We're thrilled to unveil this merger," said Inflect President Andrew Smith. "Healthful has done incredible work innovating concierge-level care for patients, and we're excited that Sympto's impressive technology will expand their reach and impact together as Rely Health. We believe their solution to personalized patient assistance will soon become the standard for healthcare across the country."

As AI and personalized automation becomes pervasive across the US healthcare system, Healthful saw a need for Patient Care Navigators, highly qualified specialists who give patients direct and personal attention across their health journey. Patient Care Navigators help coordinate appointments, care, and complete any logistical / administrative tasks needed to help both the patient and the healthcare provider – in multiple languages based on patient needs.

Already in use by leading health care organizations including Kaiser Permanente and Ascension Healthcare, an early trial of Patient Care Navigation resulted in a 960% return on investment over a six-month period while garnering excellent feedback from patients. Similar pilots navigating substance use and post-acute patients also achieved outstanding results.Sympto Health, a technology company designing a "co-pilot" for Patient Care Navigators, has been addressing a complementary need through a patient outreach platform that provides personalized and convenient communication through text and email, and a web-based CRM for healthcare teams that already helps better triage patients in nearly 100 emergency rooms across the US, enabling them to handle far more patient volume.

"We're excited to announce this merger while also announcing job openings for an entirely new category of care worker," said Rely Health co-founders Soham More (CEO) and Prithvi Narasimhan (CTO). "With our unique combination of high tech features and the human touch, we are confident that Patient Care Navigators fulfill a crucial need for our healthcare customers."

As part of its launch, Rely is now hiring over a dozen Patient Care Navigators across California and Illinois, and building out its Engineering and Sales teams to continue scaling across the country. Go here to apply.

About Rely Health

Rely Health helps healthcare teams design or enhance Care Navigation programs, automating clinical operations through an integrated web-based CRM, and giving their patients personalized journeys through an easy-to-use, app-free messaging system & task tracker over SMSand email. See how our Patient Relationship Manager saves care organizations up to 2-4 hours per member per week. Visit us at http://www.relyhealth.care.

About Healthful

Healthful equips patients and their families with the tools they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. Developed by frontline providers at healthcare delivery hub Vituity, our AI-assisted solution helps people seamlessly navigate the complex medical landscape, identifying and removing emotional and socioeconomic barriers while connecting them to high-quality, cost-effective, personalized support.

About Inflect Health

Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today's evolving healthcare landscape. With its robust access to frontline providers, health systems, and industry players, Inflect Health connects capital to innovators to physicians, catalyzing real-time, real-world innovation and disruption unlike anyone else. For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit http://www.InflectHealth.com or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth.

Media Contact

Vanessa Camones, Inflect Health, 1 415 4122825, inflecthealth@anycontext.com

SOURCE Inflect Health