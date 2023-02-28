F&G deer removal project in Slate Creek finds 14 CWD cases so far

Fish and Game provided special permits to landowners to kill deer on their property. Experienced U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services staff is also assisting Fish and Game personnel in killing and removing deer on private and adjacent public land.

Methods used for this operation include baiting and shooting animals at night. There is not a public hunting opportunity for this project due to limited access because most animals are on or near private land.

This project would not be possible without the cooperation of several area landowners, and a partnership between Fish and Game staff, Wildlife Services, Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

As deer are removed and transported to the processing station, personnel take a CWD sample, which can only be taken from dead animals.

Crews then skin and quarter carcasses and meat is hung to cool. Meat from each animal gets carefully bagged, labeled and transferred to a meat processing facility for storage until CWD results come back. Meat from animals that test negative will be donated to a food bank.