Just Announced: Cumulus--The Future of Food Reaches 150 Speaker Milestone

Executives from across the agtech and foodtech value chain will gather in Las Vegas for the inaugural event

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumulus, a new, large-scale event focused on the future of food, announced that it has confirmed the participation of 150 senior executives from the leading agtech and foodtech startups, industry incumbents, and the most active investors in the sector.

Taking place at Paris, Las Vegas from September 11-13, 2023, Cumulus will cover topics like sustainable food systems; the rise of automation in agriculture, foodservice and retail; the commercialization of alternative proteins; the challenges facing controlled environment agriculture; clean ingredient innovation and much more.

Notable speakers include:

Suzanne Long , chief sustainability and transformation officer, Albertsons

Kelly Burton , head of sustainability and social impact, Blue Apron

David McIntosh , vp of connected stores, Instacart

Adam Bergman , global head of agtech investment banking, Citi

Jeff Barry , chief innovation officer, Dot Foods

Anna Rath , CEO and president, Vestaron

Ofir Schlam , president and co-founder, Taranis

Marcus Meadows-Smith , CEO, BioConsortia

Debbie Yaver , chief science officer, Nature's Fynd

Atul Sood , chief business officer, Kitchen United

Eric Schulze , vice president of product and regulation, Upside Foods

Nick Dyner , CEO, Moleaer

Allison Fowler , CMO, Perfect Day

, CMO, Perfect Day Na'Ama Moran, CEO, Cheetah

Lou Cooperhouse , CEO, BlueNalu

Benson Tsai , CEO, Stellar Pizza

Yaakov Nahmias , president and founder, Believer Meats

Seana Day , partner, Better Food Ventures

Lindsay McCorkle , director, Blue Horizon

David Barber , partner, Astanor

Son Vo , managing partner, Cavallo Ventures

, managing partner, Cavallo Ventures Lejjy Gafour, CEO, Cult Food Science

Mark Brooks , managing director, FMC Ventures

Danielle Nierenberg , co-founder, FoodTank

In addition to these leaders in the agtech and foodtech ecosystem, the first 150 speakers also include the founders of 40+ seed-stage startup companies. View the entire speaker list here.

A number of renowned agtech and foodtech incubators and accelerators will host pavilions at the event, including: Plug and Play, Techstars Farm to Fork, Foodbytes by Rabobank, The Kitchen and KMZero.

Industry partners supporting Cumulus include Agfunder, AgReads, Agritecture, AgTech UCD, Brinc, Eatable Adventures, Food and Beverage Magazine, Food Logistics, FoodTech Weekly, Global Agrifood Tech Aalliance, Green Queen, iGrow News, Kok Project, L.E.K., Potluck CPG, ReFed, Scratch Media + Marketing, Vegan Women Summit.

"Our goal is to gather the greatest innovators working in the food system today—from those working on seeds or cells through production, supply chain, distribution, food service and retail," says mailto:rebecca@cumul.us [Rebecca Sausner __title__ null], co-founder and general manager of Cumulus. "By gathering the most influential startups, investors and incumbents focused on the future of food, we are creating a community gathering that will facilitate the highest level conversations, knowledge-sharing networking and deals."

Cumulus will feature a plenary stage, four breakout stages, an innovation stage, pre-conference workshops, and a large-scale expo hall with opportunities to sample novel foods. Organized networking events will include two Expo Hall receptions as well as an opening night party and an our Official After Party and concert on Sept. 13. Event technology will facilitate pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings. "Office Hours" will offer startups the chance to have walk-up meetings with leading VCs in a speed-dating fashion.

About Cumulus:

Cumulus is the premiere foodtech and agtech gathering convening the boldest innovative startups, industry leaders and VCs from across the ecosystem to discuss the future of food. With a focus on networking and cross sector partnerships, they'll be addressing key opportunities from agtech, biotech, novel ingredients, and alternative proteins, downstream to supply chain, retail, and foodservice technology.

Cumulus is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Manifest, Blueprint, Medicarians and Transform.

