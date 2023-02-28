FirstService Residential Expands into South Lake Tahoe with Management of Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association in South Lake Tahoe, California Selects FirstService Residential

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading HOA management company, is now providing professional management services for Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association in South Lake Tahoe, California. FirstService Residential assumed management on February 1, 2023.

FirstService Residential's northern California operations have grown over the past several years to 100-plus associations. The number of homes under management has seen a 30% increase now topping 53,000.

"After completing an extensive search, the Board of Directors is very pleased with our selection of FirstService Residential as our new property management partner. FirstService Residential impressed us on every level; preparation, professionalism, industry expertise, extensive home-office support, cutting-edge tools and resources, valuable economies of scale, and genuine enthusiasm for what they do. They jumped in on day one to support our operations and they haven't missed a beat since," said Peter Grant, vice president of Tahoe Keys.

Nestled along the shore of Lake Tahoe, the 1,528-home recreational-oriented community offers numerous resident amenities and stunning views. Amenities include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, private beaches, sport courts for basketball, beach volleyball, pickleball, and tennis, a playground, boat docks, channels providing direct boating and watercraft access to Lake Tahoe and a well-appointed community clubhouse.

"FirstService Residential is honored to have been selected to serve Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association, a marquee and prestigious community in South Lake Tahoe," said Shane Gillaspie, executive vice president of the Northern California division of FirstService Residential. "We are committed to delivering the level of service expected from such a reputable property of this caliber."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities in neighborhoods across the U.S. and Canada. HOAs, community associations, coops, condos, and strata corporations rely on our extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize their property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, we go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. Find out how we can help your community thrive. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

Media Contact

Michael Puzycki, FirstService Residential, (949) 448-6003, michael.puzycki@fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential