MATRIX Announces DiveVerse; Regeneration of 2D Assets in the Metaverse: Sci-fi Masterpiece "Metropolis" Unveiled as the First Immersive Work Utilizing This Technology

Metaverse advanced technology research organization "MATRIX GENESIS LABS" operated by MetaReal Group's MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter "MATRIX") has announced its DiveVerse technology, which uses artificial intelligence to convert 2D images into three dimensions and allows them to be experienced in a Metaverse space.

As a beta technical evaluation, a short version of the classic science fiction movie "Metropolis" will be released on our reality Metaverse platform "DOKODEMO Door."

A sample video is available here:

https://youtu.be/0LKvzrKL0hM

Turning "DiveVerse" contents into Worlds

DiveVerse technology uses artificial intelligence to convert two-dimensional images into three dimensions and reproduce them in the Metaverse. This technology allows us to "dive" into 2D images.

There is an enormous amount of 2D video assets available in the world, and all of them will evolve in the Metaverse "from contents" to "Worlds." The goal is to show humanity's great cultural assets—including films, music, historical records, and news footage—in a new light, and to play a role in pushing the boundaries of the Metaverse.

*DiveVerse technology patent pending.

About "Metropolis"

The film Metropolis, directed by Fritz Lang, was released in 1927 and is described as "the origin and pinnacle of science fiction cinema." The films creativity, visual beauty, and storytelling have not lost their luster, despite being created almost 100 years ago.

In particular, the films depiction of the clash of ideologies through the mechanized future can be said to be a prophetic work that foresees the challenges we face today.

When we announced DiveVerse, we thought that there was no image that could convey this technology more clearly, so it was selected as the first work to be recreated using the technology.

Beta release in "Lab β" category on DOKODEMO Door

DiveVerse is available as a beta today to members of our reality Metaverse platform DOKODEMO Door in the "Lab β" category.

In order to enter the World, please follow the steps below:

1. Log in to DOKODEMO Door at https://dokodemodoors.com/en/ (account registration required)

2. Go to the settings from https://dokodemodoors.com/user/setting

3. Apply for beta access by providing the necessary information from "Lab β Viewing Application"

4. Approved applicants will receive an invitation (we may not be able to meet your request)

Development

We believe that the seemingly contradictory concept of 3D images in a Metaverse space that underlies DiveVerse has the power to expand the Metaverse from a "virtual space" to a higher concept of "new reality."

We will implement this idea in a state where it can be experienced, and aim to contribute to the spread of the Metaverse.

About MATRIX Inc.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Co., Ltd. (formerly Rozetta). Developed reality Metaverse platform "DOKODEMO Door" with the corporate vision of "Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps." The company operates the reality Metaverse platform "DOKODEMO Door" ( https://dokodemodoors.com/en/ ).

Company Name: Matrix Inc.

URL: https://www.matrix.inc

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director

About MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)

The Metaverse advanced technology research organization "MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)" imagines how various advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and Web3 will affect the way we live in the Metaverse space in the future. We are a prototyping team that will continue to publish "touchable visions" at high speed by experimentally integrating and implementing these conceptual technologies while they are still at the earliest stage.

About MetaReal Co., Ltd.

Corporate mission: "Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical"

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives "anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language." We will realize the goal of "global ubiquitous."

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the "Metaverse business" as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Inc. ("DOKODEMO Door") and TravelDX Co., Ltd. ("DOKODEMO Door Trip").

Company name: MetaReal Co., Ltd.

URL: https://www.metareal.jp/

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director

Established: February 2004

Business description: Language barrier-free services through AI translation; planning, development and operation of VR life services

