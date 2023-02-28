ZCG Announces Firmwide Promotions

Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"), a leading private markets asset manager, today announced promotions across the firm.

Erik Kreutzer has been promoted to General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Legal. Mr. Kreutzer is responsible for supporting firmwide legal and compliance matters as well as working jointly with ZCG Investment Teams and portfolio company management teams.

Bechara Abouarab has been promoted to Vice President within the ZCP Investment Team which is responsible for making and managing investments of existing and prospective private equity portfolio companies.

Roi Manor has been promoted to Vice President within the ZCP Investment Team which is responsible for making and managing investments of existing and prospective private equity portfolio companies.

Bill Gao has been promoted to Associate with ZCG Consulting ("ZCGC"). Mr. Gao is part of ZCGC's Strategic Finance group which is responsible for portfolio company financial matters, including oversight of financial reporting and strategic finance transformation initiatives to aid management teams in identifying and evaluating growth opportunities.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $30 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

