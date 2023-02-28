Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Investors - Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO). The lawsuit alleges Inspirato made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 could no longer be relied upon; (2) the Quarterly Reports could no longer be relied upon due to the incorrect application of one or more Accounting Standards Update; and (3) the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 by the required due date.



If you bought shares of Inspirato between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/inspirato/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 17, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

