Certified Empowerment Coach Launches Daring to Leap Podcast for Professional Women
Loree Philip created Daring to Leap leaving a successful 16-year career at Boeing to follow her heart and create a career with more freedom and impact.
The initial response to the first couple of weeks has been exciting. The timing is right, women are ready to bet on themselves and get into the driver's seat of their careers.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified empowerment coach, Loree Philip, announces the launch of her new 5-star rated, career empowerment podcast for women, Daring to Leap.
The Daring To Leap podcast is a mix of career inspiration, self development, practical advice, and stories of women taking career leaps.
It is about daring women to bet on themselves, step into their brilliance, and leap into their careers, in the direction that they choose. The podcast is for women who want a successful career but want to do it on their terms.
According to the 2022 McKinsey Women in the Workplace study, Women are demanding more from work, and they’re leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers to get it. The study is calling it a “Great Breakup.”
This podcast was created from an idea Loree had after leaving a 16-year corporate career at Boeing to follow her heart and create a career with more freedom and impact. She hopes to inspire other women to do the same.
"In this podcast, we are letting go of old thinking, breaking down barriers, bringing forward our strengths, and becoming more intentional about our careers," says Loree Philip, podcast host.
"The initial response to the first couple of weeks has been exciting. The timing is right, women are ready to bet on themselves and get into the driver's seat of their careers,” says Philip.
To celebrate the launch of the podcast, we are offering a free guide to listeners called Career Energy Boost: 5 Strategies to add more life and vibrancy to your career.
The Daring to Leap podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major podcast networks.
About: Loree Philip is an ICF-certified career empowerment coach, podcast host, and the founder and CEO of weSpark, a boutique coaching and training firm that supports professional women to have successful careers with more ease, purpose, and alignment with their values. After a successful 16-year career in the Aerospace and Defense industry, Loree followed her heart to have more freedom and impact in her career. For more information, go to www.wesparkcoaching.com.
