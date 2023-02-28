Georgia Family Estate Held for 160 Years to be Sold at No Reserve Online Auction March 6th
Located 1-Hour from Savannah, this one-of-a-kind 60± acre estate in the Georgia countryside will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with no minimum, no reserve.SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming March 6th online auction for an enchanting country estate on 60.9± acres in Collins, GA. One hour west of coastal Savannah, the property owned by a retired NABC executive previously listed for $2,300,000 is now going to auction with no minimum, no reserve on Monday, March 6th at 5:00 pm EST.
The three-story, 6 bedroom, 5 ½ bath, 7,756± square foot grand estate boasts classical finishes for timeless elegance. The gated entrance leads visitors through a long private driveway lined with Live Oak trees to the front porch framed with stately columns. The home features a library accented with Jacobean paneling, office, keeping room, various sun-filled rooms for views of sunrises and sunsets, and a Bluestone patio with a freestanding brick fireplace. Outdoorsmen and garden enthusiasts alike will be enthralled by the mature landscape of live oaks, azaleas, Lady Laura camellias japonica, agapanthus, drift roses, Oregon grape, crepe myrtle, Oleander and beautiful wildlife.
Surrounded by history-rich land, the property itself tells a story. The seller’s great-grandfather survived five of the most significant battles during the Civil War. After enduring the tragedies in the Sixty-first Georgia Regiment, George Washington Saturday began building a new life on the Tattnall County property. Through generations, farming and hard work aided in the family’s self-sufficiency and survival.
“We are very pleased with Interluxe’s efforts to find the perfect buyer for my family’s property,” said the seller. “As the fourth generation of family to own this farm, it is bittersweet to sell. We hope the next family will love the property and history as much as we do.”
The property is being offered in cooperation with Bubba Hunt of RE/MAX Eagle Creek Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 6th, 2023. Previews are this Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12542. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
