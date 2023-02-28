BARBARA WILLIAMSON RECOLLECTS THE SANDSTONE EXPERIENCE IN HER BOOK
Barbara Williamson tours readers into the home of passion, pleasure, and security in her book The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in AmericaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 1960s, the sexual revolution in the United States successfully prompted liberalized attitudes toward sex and morality. One result of this is the Sandstone Retreat that Barbara Williamson co-founded with her life partner, John Williamson. The house was filled with passion, pleasure, and love, and Barbara tells it all in her book "The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America."
Published in 2021, "The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America" is a trip down memory lane during one of the most controversial yet fruitful events in the height of the sexual revolution in the US—the rise of the Sandstone Retreat. It compassionately tackles sex, sexual freedom, and the power of love, all of which Barbara continuously advocates for to this day.
One Amazon customer comments, “It was fun to read about an entire community that was working to express themselves, openly, honestly and with the utmost respect and love for one another.”
"The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America" will be displayed at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo, the largest literary event of its kind in Canada, this coming March 3-5, 2023.
Born in the Midwest in the 1930s, Barbara Williamson moved to the West Coast to carve her own path after graduating high school. She entered a Fortune 500 company that was male-dominated and swiftly rose through the ranks. However, this did not fulfill her. Upon meeting her life partner, they then sexually rebelled through Sandstone Retreat. Access more information and works on her website at barbarawilliamson.com.
Be sexually inspired and freed, and grab a copy of the book at The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon, and other digital stores or catch it at the Expo!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube