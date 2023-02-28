Westminster Barracks DUI Town of Londonderry

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B1001347

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-760-9417

DATE/TIME: 02-25-23

STREET: 5700 VT Route 100

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Londonderry Village Market parking lot

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Light Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory M. Benedict

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy Wagon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the rear bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: No Operator (Parked)

AGE: NA

SEAT BELT? NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear bumper and trailer hitch.

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02-25-23, at approximately 1448 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash at 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry Village Market, in the Town of Londonderry. Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered that one of the operators had exchanged insurance information and abruptly departed the scene. Upon further investigation, the operator of the departed vehicle was located and subsiquently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______NA_______ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2023 0830 hours

