Westminster Barracks DUI Town of Londonderry
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1001347
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-760-9417
DATE/TIME: 02-25-23
STREET: 5700 VT Route 100
TOWN: Londonderry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Londonderry Village Market parking lot
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Light Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory M. Benedict
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy Wagon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the rear bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: No Operator (Parked)
AGE: NA
SEAT BELT? NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear bumper and trailer hitch.
INJURIES: NA
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02-25-23, at approximately 1448 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash at 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry Village Market, in the Town of Londonderry. Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered that one of the operators had exchanged insurance information and abruptly departed the scene. Upon further investigation, the operator of the departed vehicle was located and subsiquently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______NA_______ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
VERMONT STATE POLICE
WESTMINSTER BARRACKS
802.722.4600 (PH)
802.760.9417 (CELL)