SocialBox.Biz Invites Organisations to Participate in #EarthDay2023 and Scholarship for Refugees and Homeless People
Donations of outdated but functioning technology to SocialBox.Biz are better for the environment and society versus recyclingLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As #EarthDay2023 approaches, SocialBox.Biz is inviting organisations to join their initiative by donating outdated but usable tech. While many organisations choose to recycle their old laptops and other devices, this isn’t a sustainable solution. Donating to SocialBox.Biz, however, is netzero for pollution.
Being “netzero” for pollution means that there is a balance between greenhouse gases produced and the amount that is taken from the atmosphere; in the case of the SocialBox.Biz initiative, manufacturing and transport from afar are eliminated. SocialBox.Biz recently released a YouTube video that explains why the reuse of tech is better than recycling. Watch the video now at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0ZjBLK7jek&t=9s
This premise - that reusing and donating is environmentally superior to recycling - is one that has been acknowledged by local councils. For example, the West Oxfordshire District Council has made it their policy to donate IT equipment. See more at:
https://news.westoxon.gov.uk/news/west-oxfordshire-district-council-to-donate-it-equipment-to-local-charities.
The SocialBox.Biz initiative is a socially and environmentally responsible cause that accepts donations of used but outdated technology, wipes it clean, loads it with open source software, and puts it into the hands of those who need it - the homeless and refugees, namely.
SocialBoz.Biz is on a mission to collect at least 5,000 qualifying items from public institutions ahead of Earth Day, which falls on April 22, 2023.
In addition, the 2023-2024 Scholarship for Refugees and Homeless People is currently accepting the same kind of donations from educational institutions. This is an opportunity for organisations to help fund scholarships for people from refugee and homeless backgrounds while also boosting their school, college, or university in the media.
Organisations who choose to donate will be featured in a special press release, and the institution collecting the most donations will receive an additional press release that focuses on their contributions. Further details can be found at:
https://www.socialbox.biz/scholarships-for-refugees-and-helping-students-learn-about-working-together-helping-others-and-collaborating/.
ABOUT SOCIALBOX.BIZ
SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.
