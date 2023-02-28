KATHLEEN DUTTON HAS READERS AT THE EDGE OF THEIR SEATS WITH HER ROMANTIC THRILLER BOOK
Kathleen Dutton pens a story of a woman with a dark past and untold secretsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Past is past until some shocking revelation surfaces after a long time it has been buried and forgotten. This is how the story of Allison Weston, or Allie, goes in Kathleen Dutton’s romance and mystery novel Out of Habit.
"Out of Habit" follows Allie, a fresh out of college graduate who has lived at St. Ives Institution since she was 10 years old, as she navigates her life outside of the shelter. This decision was inspired by her guardian, Sister Margaret, who wants her to experience life before committing her vows. During this venture, she meets a rookie reporter that will change her life forever.
Hamza, an Amazon customer, says, “An inspirational read that discusses why it is important to face and overcome our distress and pain of the past. The story has religious, romantic, and traumatic sections. The essence of this book is the need to look and live beyond one’s set parameters and boundaries.”
"Out of Habit: Sometimes we dare to change the things we do strictly... " will be displayed at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo, the largest literary event in Canada that celebrates talent, culture, and love for the written art, this March 3-5, 2023.
Since childhood, Kathleen Dutton believed, and still does, in writing as a means to access the world of unlimited possibilities. She lives and enjoys life in Michigan with her husband, family, and two very loved cats, while her work as a Clinical Cardiac Specialist allows her to travel across the United States. To know more about her works visit her website, kathleenduttonbooks.com. Find inspiration in Allie’s journey and grab a copy of Out of Habit at The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon and other digital stores.
