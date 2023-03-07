DJ Mickey D Launches “The Spice” featuring Guests Such as Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symone and more
DJ Turned Show Host Fosters a Platform for Industry Creatives to Come Together and Connect through MusicLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mickey Durivage, a lifelong DJ opening up for names such as Jay-Z and Hall & Oats decided to make a drastic shift in his career when the pandemic hit in 2020. Along with many artists, COVID set forth particularly difficult circumstances for Mickey. Struggling to connect with audiences in person through shows and tours, Mickey had an idea that would allow him to regain this connection with his audience, through an entirely new lens. Thus, “The Spice” was launched: a interactive talk show for music creatives and artists alike to channel their passion for music and entertainment.
Each episode features new and talented creatives, previous guests include Whoopi Goldberg and Raven-Symone, who talk about music, life, and challenges they have faced in their lifetime in the world of entertainment. Mickey’s motivation for creating this show was to put his guests in the spotlight and to allow his audience to see them in their most authentic form. The main tie through each episode is always music, as guests will often discuss songs that remind them of their childhood – namely, in the Season 2 finale, Whoopi Goldberg coins “Up on the Roof” by The Drifters as a song that reminds her of her family and summertime.
Instances like this showcase why Mickey wanted to begin this pursuit from the start. In a world tainted by the pandemic and the toll it took on the music industry (especially live music), artists are pioneering a new frontier, where they must search for new ways to connect with one another, and music lovers across the globe. “The Spice” fosters a platform for individuals to explore a universal love of music through songs, playlists, and the memories that arise through listening.
About DJ Mickey D and The Spice:
Mickey Durivage has always had a passion for music, spending most of his early career as a DJ (his resume includes nightly sets for Mary J. Blige, and opening for Jay-Z and Hall & Oats). He has had the opportunity to converge this passion with his work in entertainment, mainly during his time on shows such as iHeart Radio Music Festivals and Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest. After losing his father (DJ Joe D) in February 2021, and facing unprecedented challenges from the hit of the pandemic, Mickey decided to make a career shift and launch “The Spice”.
The Spice with host DJ Mickey D is a one-of-a-kind virtually interactive show that connects people through a universal love of music by exploring the music, memories, and experiences that define the lives of extraordinary creatives. Through Mickey D’s incredible hosting skills, guests deep-dive into music that inspires them and has shaped them as individuals – giving us a new outlook on stars we already know and love.
For more information on DJ Mickey D and “The Spice”, please visit https://www.musicisthespice.com/
