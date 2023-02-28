CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Williamson County, Andres Sanchez was arrested on January 25 for two counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest was made while working with the Williamson County Task Force Officers, and the case was received as a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) CyberTipline report.

In Williamson County, William Masterson was arrested on January 18 for five counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest was made while working with the Williamson County Constable Pct. 3, and the case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Smith County, from January 23 through January 26, the OAG Human Trafficking Unit and the OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit participated in a proactive online solicitation operation in Tyler. The operation resulted in the arrest of Jose Ernesto Hernandez of Tyler, Delano Roosevelt Phelps of Tyler, Matthew Blake Organ of Whitehouse, James David Amos II of Flint, Lobo Monterrey of Jacksonville, and Charles Alexander McLarty of Flint. All individuals were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under the age of 18.

SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT

In Rockwall County, Richard Derek Wortham was arrested on January 26 in a case investigated by the Special Crimes Unit. Wortham was previously indicted on one count of misapplication of fiduciary property valued at over $300,000, as well as theft of property valued at over $300,000.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bexar County, Randy Ramirez was arrested on January 27 for violating the terms of his parole by testing positive for narcotics on a urinalysis. Ramirez was previously convicted of aggravated possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Seth Ronterio Little, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 26 on outstanding warrants for four counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and theft. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Rodolfo Baltazar, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 26 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge for possession of a controlled substance. Baltazar was previously convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to ten years in prison. Baltazar is also currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a vehicle. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Juan Gonzales was arrested on January 23 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a theft charge. Gonzales was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Jesse Esparza, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 23 for violating the terms of parole by refusing a polygraph test. Esparza was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Miguel Angel Trevino was arrested on January 23 on outstanding warrants for illegal alien transportation and conspiracy to transport an illegal alien, which resulted in death. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Loren McFall was arrested on January 19 for violating the terms of his parole by being ejected from the sex offender treatment program. McFall was previously convicted of possession with intent to promote child pornography and sentenced to 20 years in prison. McFall was additionally convicted of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Brazoria County, Kevin Dewayne Peterson, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 31 on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Dallas County, personnel from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department arrested Brandon Michael Schultz Vorbeck after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Vorbeck had outstanding warrants for invasive visual recording, publishing, or threatening to publish intimate visual material and three counts of harassment.

In Dallas County, Nicholas Ryan Young was arrested on January 23 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Dallas County, Marco Antonio Herrera was arrested on January 18 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. An additional warrant for a probation violation related to an attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child was also issued. Herrera was previously convicted of attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to eight years of probation.

In Falls County, Willard Roddy was arrested on January 17 on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Roddy was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to three years of probation.

In Fort Bend County, Armando Batista III was arrested on January 25 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Joseph Odin Traylor was arrested on January 26 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Traylor was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor and sentenced to two years in prison. Traylor was also convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to two years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Charles Lowe was arrested on January 26 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Charles Greenwell was arrested on January 19 on an outstanding warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Ashton Jarrod Bell, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 18 for violating the terms of his parole by obtaining a new misdemeanor conviction. Bell was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to five years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Vicky Owen Wilson was arrested on January 17 on an outstanding warrant for a third DWI.

In Guadalupe County, Thomas Richard Webb was arrested on January 23 on outstanding warrants for three counts of indecency with a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Harris County, Ricky Charles Byrd was arrested on January 31 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Luis Uriel Alvarez was arrested on January 27 on an open federal warrant for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Alvarez had an additional open felony warrant for aggravated assault involving a family member. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Robert Leonard Palacios was arrested on January 26 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report to his halfway house. Palacios was previously convicted of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to abuse the victim sexually and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Harris County, Davonte Carter was arrested on January 26 on outstanding warrants for seven counts of sodomy, six counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, luring a minor, and unlawful delivery of marijuana. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Paul Russell was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, both involving a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Lauren Phillips was arrested on January 24 on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, William Hornbeak, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on January 23 on open federal warrants for supervised release violations. Hornbeak was previously convicted of conspiracy to participate in sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of interstate transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution. Hornbeak was previously sentenced to 96 months in prison and fifteen years of supervised release. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Marcus Dwayne Nickols was arrested on January 20 on an open felony warrant for assault involving the impeding of breath or circulation, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, and a probation violation. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Roy Henry Lewis, Jr. was arrested on January 18 on open felony warrants for murder and bond revocation revolving around an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Eugene Foreman Beck was arrested on January 17 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Beck was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Limestone County, Hector Alejandro Coronado was arrested on January 19 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In McLennan County, Joseph Adams was arrested on January 24 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of assault involving family violence. Adams was previously convicted of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Smith County, Martiness Vernon Bigham-Jones was arrested on January 26 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Bigham-Jones was previously convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and sentenced to eight years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Marquise Danard Dilworth was arrested on January 25 on an outstanding warrant for a bond violation related to a sexual assault charge. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Kaleb Gage Perkins, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 25 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Jon Mikal Irvin was arrested on January 23 on outstanding warrants for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person; bond revocation; and theft with prior convictions. Irvin, a convicted sex offender, was previously convicted of possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors and sentenced to 87 months in the bureau of prisons. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Victoria County, Gabriel Keith Luera was arrested on January 23 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Luera was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to eight years in prison. This arrest was made while working with the Victoria Police Department and United States Marshals Service.

In Williamson County, Scott Cope, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on January 26 for violating the terms of his parole by removing his monitoring device. Cope was previously convicted of use or possession of fraudulent identifying information.